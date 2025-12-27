Africa’s creative economy has swiftly transitioned from cultural expression to a strategic economic powerhouse, fueling both cultural influence and financial opportunity across the region.

Driven by rapidly expanding internet access and mobile connectivity, the creator economy in Africa was valued at approximately $60 billion and is projected to balloon to nearly $200 billion by 2030 according to varying reports.

In Nigeria, where many adults engage with social media and platforms like TikTok reach roughly 44% of the country’s internet users, digital content creation is not just entertainment; it’s a significant economic force.

TikTok’s dramatic expansion, with its Nigerian user base growing more than 50% year‑on‑year, reflects broader shifts in how young Africans consume media, express identity, and monetize creativity.

Against this backdrop, Nigeria stands out not only for the size of its audience but for the global impact of its creators. The country’s short‑form video stars command millions of followers and billions of engagements, transforming personality, culture, and commerce into scalable digital value.

As brands, agencies, and marketers increasingly look to leverage influencer reach, Nigerian content creators have become central to shaping consumer narratives locally and internationally while redefining what it means to turn followers into sustainable economic contribution.

This report explores the Top 10 most-followed TikTok creators in Nigeria in 2025, spotlighting the personalities who embody this new digital frontier and the broader structural shifts propelling West Africa’s creative economy toward global relevance.

Followers: 8.9M

Total Likes:146.5M Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, professionally known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, is a Nigerian comedian, skit maker, actor, and social media content creator with a strong presence on TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms. On TikTok alone, he boasts 8.9 million followers and 146.5 million likes, with his most-viewed video reaching 9.8 million views, showcasing his consistent ability to create highly engaging content that resonates with a wide audience. Born in Rivers State and educated in Port Harcourt, Sabinus earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from the University of Port Harcourt. He discovered his talent for comedy during university, performing skits as early as 2015 during school events. By uploading these skits to social media especially Instagram, he gradually attracted attention from top Nigerian influencers, paving the way for mainstream success in 2019. Over the years, Sabinus has expanded beyond short-form comedy into Nollywood, featuring in films like Billionaire’s Bride and Man of War.