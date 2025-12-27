MEXC partnered with ether.fi to launch the enhanced MEXC × ether.fi Card, offering up to 4% instant cashback on purchases and global payment access via Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The card allows users to spend crypto seamlessly, maintain on-chain control, and enjoy flexible top-up options through bank transfers or non-custodial wallets.

Cardholders gain exclusive perks such as travel benefits, DeFi incentives, conference passes, and additional cashback rewards, reinforcing MEXC and ether.fi’s commitment to innovative crypto payment solutions.

MEXC, the world’s fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has partnered with ether.fi to launch the enhanced MEXC × ether.fi Card.

The card enables users to spend globally via Apple Pay or Google Pay while earning up to 4% instant cashback on every purchase.

The MEXC × ether.fi Card offers several key advantages for users:

Enhanced Cashback Rewards – The card offers MEXC users up to 4% cashback on purchases, compared to 3% on the standard ether.fi Card. Rewards are applied instantly and automatically with every spend.

Global Payment Access – Users can link the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for tap-to-pay purchases anywhere Visa is accepted – over 150 million locations worldwide – including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and gas stations.

Spending Made Simple With Crypto – Users can tap into their ether.fi crypto balance to make purchases with the Cash card, benefiting from flexible repayment options and no monthly minimums.

On-Chain Control – The card maintains on-chain control, ensuring users retain full ownership of their assets.

Flexible Top-Up Options – The ether.fi Cash account can be funded via bank transfer or non-custodial wallets, giving users multiple ways to top up their spending balance.

Exclusive Member Rewards – Cardholders gain access to travel perks, DeFi incentives, conference passes, and earn an additional 1% cashback from referral purchases.

Through this partnership, MEXC and ether.fi reaffirm their commitment to advancing the spending experience using crypto, while continuing to innovate and expand payment solutions that meet the evolving demands of the global crypto community. The MEXC × ether.fi Card is now available to qualified users. For more information, visit the card application page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being “Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees.

Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

