Billionaire Realtors Group Network Limited (BRG) has honoured the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, with the Award of Excellence in Youth Development and Leadership.

The award was presented during the BRG Excellence Awards 7.0, recently held on Monday, December 15, 2025 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Hon. Olawande, who also delivered the keynote address at the event, was recognised for his leadership and commitment to policies and initiatives that empower Nigerian youths across entrepreneurship, skills development, and economic participation.

In his address, the Minister emphasised the importance of private sector collaboration in driving youth employment and economic inclusion, commending BRG for creating a platform that enables young professionals to build sustainable careers within the real estate sector.

BRG noted that youth empowerment remains a core pillar of its mission, particularly through training, mentorship, and access to structured real estate sales opportunities.“This recognition aligns with our mission to empower the sales force and support leadership that creates pathways for young Nigerians to thrive economically,” the organisation stated

Through strategic developer alliances and a strong emphasis on professionalism and due diligence, BRG has built a brokerage model that continues to contribute to reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit while promoting youth participation in the sector.

The honour further reinforces BRG’s commitment to partnering with government and industry leaders to drive sustainable development within Nigeria’s real estate ecosystem.