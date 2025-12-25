The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hinted that the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building affected by the massive fire outbreak yesterday will be demolished once the inferno is completely put out.

This was made known by Governor Sanwo-Olu when he visited the scene of the fire incident at Martins Street, Lagos Island, on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

In a monitored Video from Channels Television, Sanwo-Olu said a committee headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, will oversee the smooth demolition exercise in the next few days.

The governor confirmed that there are no casualties, adding that all those who suffered severe injury have been taken to the hospital.

He advised residents to be safety-conscious during the dry season because this is not the first time the state is experiencing an inferno on Lagos Island. The governor told them to stay clear of the area.

Four other buildings affected

The governor said that all first responders will remain at the scene to prevent reoccurrence of the fire incident all affected traders will be supported by the government.

He also pointed out about three or four other surrounding buildings are affected by the inferno, with two of them heavily impacted.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’You will see that the main building is been through partial collapse, and so what you will see is that eventually we will have to take down the entire building. I have set up a committee that will be headed by the honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, who will bring forward what will be the best mode for us to bring down the entire building within the shortest possible time.

‘’So that will happen in a couple of days from now, based on whatever capacity in our work mode of demolition that we are going to be advising. Unfortunately, this fire that started has affected three or four other buildings around, especially at the other end, which are all clustered together. Two are heavily impacted, and about three others are partially impacted. So we are monitoring, and we are watching.’’

What you should know

Nairametrics had yesterday reported a massive fire outbreak at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The building, which is widely known to serve as a warehouse for traders who deal in clothing materials, was said to have been engulfed by fire in the evening.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire started from an apartment on the fourth floor, then quickly spread to other parts of the floor and later reached the sixth floor with rapid upward momentum.

Emergency response teams, including LASEMA, LASG Fire & Rescue, Federal Fire Service, LNSC, Nigeria Police, Red Cross, and LRU Paramedics, were on the scene.