Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah has signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, accelerating reforms and development across the state.

The budget was signed into law on Wednesday at Enugu’s Government House after swift passage by the State Assembly.

Mbah said the 2026 budget would take effect immediately, designed to consolidate his administration’s gains.

What he said

The governor said the 2026 budget was anchored on inclusivity, accountability, transparency, traceability, and strong institutions to ensure value for money in public spending.

He maintained that the projected N870 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target was realistic and achievable with discipline, creativity, and sustained hard work.

“Our N870 billion IGR target is realisable. We have grown IGR from below N30 billion in 2023 to over N180 billion in 2024, and we will end 2025 at N400 billion. With discipline, creativity, and hard work, we will not only achieve but overshoot N800bn in 2026,” Mbah said.

He added, “We are confident that we are not only going to achieve over N800 billion revenue for next year, but we are even going to overshoot it. We believe that with the unlocking of the different streams of economic potentials in Enugu State, we will realise our domestic revenue projection,” he explained.

He added that his dream was to make the state’s FAAC allocations a saving for the future.

“If you also look at the ratio to our expected Federal Allocation, it would be barely 27 to 28 per cent. It means that if we stay the course and realise this projected revenue for 2026, we can effectively govern Enugu State without recourse to our FAAC allocation,” he stated.

More insights

The governor cautioned that the IGR target would require exceptional effort, urging political appointees and public officials to discard the idea of extended festive breaks.

“We have projected an IGR of over N800 billion. That translates to generating over N70 billion every month, more than N18 billion every week, and over N2.5 billion every day,” he said.

“It is something we have to work extremely hard to realise. We do not have the luxury of wasting even one day,” Mbah added, noting that the administration was prepared to make sacrifices to secure long-term prosperity for future generations.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu, said early engagement between the executive and legislature made the budget process seamless and people-focused.

He said residents should expect major infrastructure and social investment projects in 2026, including new road projects, the 135.5km rail project, additional aircraft, transport terminals, smart secondary schools, and the completion of 260 farm estates across the state.

What you should know

Earlier in the month, the governor presented the appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly for the 2026 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget tagged “Budget of Renewed Momentum” in Enugu, Mbah said the proposal represents a 66.5% increase over the N971 billion budget for 2025.