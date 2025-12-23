Nigeria has emerged as the top African exporter of crude oil to the United States in the first eight months of 2025.

This is according to statement posted on the official X handle of the U.S. Mission on Tuesday.

The country shipped 33.23 million barrels of crude oil, valued at $2.57 billion, to the U.S. in the first eight months of 2025.

What the data is saying

The data from January to August 2025 shows Nigeria’s crude oil exports to the U.S. at a record high, reflecting its growing role in the transatlantic energy market.

The US Mission said: “#DidYouKnow that Nigeria was the leading African exporter of crude oil to the United States between January and August 2025, shipping 33.23 million barrels worth $2.57 billion? That’s more than half of all African crude oil exports to the United States during that period.”

It added that the strong trade ties between Nigeria and the United States “create jobs and drive prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”

This year, Nigeria for the first time, imported more crude oil from the United States than it exported, marking a historic reversal in petroleum flow between the two nations.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), this development occurred in February and March 2025, driven by operational changes within Nigeria’s refining landscape and reduced crude demand on the U.S. East Coast.

According to the EIA’s latest figures:

U.S. exports to Nigeria surged to 111,000 b/d in February and 169,000 b/d in March.

Meanwhile, U.S. imports from Nigeria fell to 54,000 b/d and 72,000 b/d, respectively—down from 133,000 b/d in January.

The shift is attributed primarily to the rise in crude demand from the Dangote Refinery, which began processing oil in January 2024 and is on track to reach its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (b/d) later this year.

What this means

The surge in exports demonstrates Nigeria’s continued strategic importance in the U.S. energy supply chain.

For Nigeria, it translates into increased revenue, strengthened bilateral trade relations, and potential for further investment in oil infrastructure.

For the U.S., it ensures access to a stable source of crude oil from a trusted African partner, enhancing energy diversification.

This milestone also signals opportunities for further growth in Nigeria’s energy sector, with potential spillover benefits for job creation and economic stability.

Nigeria’s oil sector remains central to its economy, generating foreign exchange earnings and sustaining jobs across upstream and downstream operations.

The current performance demonstrates the resilience of Nigeria’s oil exports amid global energy market fluctuations.