Guinness Nigeria celebrated its 75th anniversary at the Lagos Continental Hotel with the theme “A Bold Past, A Bright Future,” bringing together government officials, industry leaders, distributors, and stakeholders to honor its cultural and economic impact.

The event highlighted Guinness’s legacy in CSR initiatives, entertainment, and sports, with recognition from federal and state governments for its contributions, and featured performances by the Federal Nigerian School of the Blind band and Afro-Juju legend Sir Shina Peters.

Guinness reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, community, and cultural engagement, pledging to continue creating impactful programs and memorable experiences that strengthen its bond with Nigerians for generations to come.

A Milestone Celebration

Lagos witnessed a night to remember as Guinness Nigeria marked its 75th anniversary with a grand dinner at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. Themed “A Bold Past, A Bright Future,” the event brought together government officials, industry leaders, distributors, regulators, media, and key stakeholders who have contributed to the brand’s enduring presence in Nigeria.

Beyond the black bottle, Guinness celebrated its unique role in shaping communities, culture, and the economy for over three-quarters of a century.

Selling Happiness, Driving Impact

Girish Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of Guinness Nigeria, reflected on the brand’s journey. “We’re not in the business of selling beverages, but in the business of selling happiness,” he said, emphasising that the company’s success is built on people – employees, distributors, regulators, and the communities it serves.

Over the years, Guinness has invested in CSR initiatives ranging from clean water and sanitation projects to health, education, and empowerment programs, creating lasting impact beyond the commercial space.

Entertainment and Sports as Catalysts for Engagement

Guinness has long been a driver of entertainment and sports in Nigeria. The brand has powered some of the country’s biggest activations, from football experiences with the Super Eagles to concerts and city-wide campaigns that have united Nigerians across generations.

These activations go beyond fun – they strengthen brand loyalty while connecting communities in meaningful ways, turning every activation into a shared cultural moment.

Government Recognition and Support

The federal and state governments used the celebration to recognise Guinness’s economic and social contributions. Senator John Owan Enoh, representing the President, applauded the company’s investment and innovation, while Lagos State’s Secretary to the Government, Barrister Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted Guinness’s role in shaping the city’s cultural and economic landscape.

A Night of Legacy and Celebration

The evening featured performances that reflected Guinness’s commitment to inclusivity and culture, including a moving set by the Federal Nigerian School of the Blind band. Eminent band kept the energy high while the Afro-Juju legend, Sir Shina Peters, closed the night with a show-stopping performance, bringing guests to their feet in a celebration of music, joy, and shared memories

Looking Ahead

As Guinness Nigeria celebrates 75 years of boldness, the company reaffirms its commitment to community, culture, and innovation. From impactful CSR programs to unforgettable entertainment and sports experiences, Guinness continues to craft moments that connect Nigerians and elevate the brand’s legacy for generations to come.