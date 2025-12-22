ipNX Nigeria won the Tech for Good Award for advancing education and health through innovation at the 2025 Social Impact and Sustainability Awards

Group Managing Director Ejovi Aror was named Tech Changemaker of the Year while Folashade Efiong-Bassey received HR Personality of the Year for her leadership in workplace culture and employee development

These recognitions highlight ipNX’s commitment to leveraging technology for societal good bridging digital learning gaps and driving inclusive progress across communities

L-R: Oladipo Omoware, Lead, Marketing and Corporate Communications, ipNX and Mobolaji Caxton-Martins, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, ipNX at the 2025 Social Impact and Sustainability Awards Dinner, which was held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on the 28th November 2025

ipNX Nigeria has reaffirmed its position as a leading force in socially impactful technology with multiple honours at the 2025 Social Impact and Sustainability Awards, held on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The event, attended by dignitaries, government officials, and key stakeholders across sectors, celebrated organisations and individuals driving meaningful progress through innovation and community-focused initiatives.

At the ceremony, ipNX received the “Tech for Good Award: Advancing Education & Health through Innovation”, an accolade that underscores the company’s sustained commitment to national development.

This recognition reflects ipNX’s strategic interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it provided essential technological support, as well as its ongoing efforts to equip public schools in Lagos and Oyo States with reliable, high-speed internet connectivity. These initiatives continue to empower educators and students, bridging digital learning gaps and enhancing access to quality education.

Adding to the night of achievements, ipNX’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Ejovi Aror, was honoured as “Tech Changemaker of the Year” for his visionary leadership in driving broadband expansion and digital inclusion nationwide.

The company’s Group Executive Director, HR & Corporate Services, Mrs. Folashade Efiong-Bassey, was also recognised with the “HR Personality of the Year Award” for her outstanding contributions to workplace culture, employee development, and innovative communication strategies that have strengthened ipNX’s organisational identity.

Reflecting on the recognitions, Mrs. Efiong-Bassey expressed appreciation to the award organisers and highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to social transformation.

“These recognitions reaffirm our belief that technology must serve as a catalyst for positive change. At ipNX, we remain invested in initiatives that drive education, healthcare delivery, and create opportunities for communities to thrive. I am truly honoured by the HR Personality of the Year award, which represents the collective effort of the entire team at ipNX. We extend our sincere gratitude to the organisers for acknowledging our work and for celebrating the impact of technology-driven interventions in society.”

ipNX’s successes at the 2025 Social Impact and Sustainability Awards reflect its unwavering dedication to leveraging technology for societal good, fostering digital empowerment, and driving lasting progress across the communities it serves.