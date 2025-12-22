The Federal Government has declared December 25, December 26, and January 1, 2026 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, in Abuja.

Christmas is a major annual festival on December 25th, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ for Christians, and a cultural holiday for many others.

What the statement is saying

Dr Tunji-Ojo extended warm seasonal greetings to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, as well as to Nigerians in general.

He urged Christians to reflect on the virtues of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to him, these values are essential for fostering national unity, tolerance, and harmony.

Call for peace and progress

The minister encouraged all Nigerians to use the festive season as a time to pray for peace, security, and the continued progress of the country.

He emphasized the importance of supporting government efforts aimed at national development and cohesion.

“The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion to one another, and renew our collective commitment to nation-building,” he said.

Dr Tunji-Ojo also advised citizens to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and moderate in their celebrations. He called for cooperation with security agencies to ensure a peaceful festive period.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu had assured Nigerians of a peaceful and joyous Yuletide, stressing that the holiday season would be marked by peace, harmony, and safety across the country.

The president gave the assurances while receiving members of the Eyo group, along with his Wife, Oluremi Tinubu, in audience at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos.

“God will bless all of you. You stay in peace, rejoice in peace, dance in peace. No alcohol, no danger to anybody’s life. Everybody is a member of this great family.”

He urged Nigerians to celebrate responsibly, emphasising that the festive period should be free of fear and violence.