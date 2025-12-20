The United States has pledged $2 billion in grants to support Nigeria’s health sector over the five-year period from 2026 to 2030.

The development was conveyed in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Friday, December 19, 2025.

This commitment is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between the Governments of Nigeria and the United States.

Nigeria has also committed to mobilising $3 billion in domestic funding for the health sector during the same period.

What the FG is saying

According to the statement, the US grant and Nigeria’s domestic funding are aimed at improving access to quality primary healthcare nationwide. The funding will also strengthen the country’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats.

Over the five-year period from April 2026 to December 2030, the United States Government is expected to provide nearly $2 billion in grants to support Nigeria’s health priorities.

In parallel, Nigeria has committed to allocating at least 6% of executed annual federal and state budgets to health, a move projected to mobilise around $3 billion in domestic financing. This commitment has already been reflected in Nigeria’s proposed 2026 budget, the statement revealed.

“Over a five-year period from April 2026 to December 2030, the United States Government is expected to provide nearly US$2 billion in grant funding to support Nigeria’s health priorities.

“In parallel, Nigeria has committed to allocating at least six percent of executed annual Federal and State budgets to health, a commitment projected to mobilise nearly US$3 billion in domestic health financing over the same period,” the statement read in part.

The Federal Government emphasized that the partnership reflects Nigeria’s determination to build a resilient health system, reduce dependence on external aid over time, and ensure sustainable investment in healthcare.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, described the MoU as a major step toward safeguarding the health of Nigerians while reinforcing national resilience.

Further details on the MoU

Beyond funding, the MoU outlines collaboration on the early detection, prevention, and control of infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

It also includes measures to strengthen disease surveillance, outbreak response, laboratory systems, and biosafety procedures for pathogen sample collection, transport, testing, storage, and disposal.

Frontline healthcare workers are expected to receive additional support, while data systems and access to essential health commodities will be improved.

The statement noted that the MoU builds on Nigeria’s ongoing health sector reforms, including the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and the Health Sector Renewal Compact signed in December 2023. These reforms, it noted, unify federal and state governments, development partners, and civil society in building a stronger, more resilient health system.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said Nigeria faces a major healthcare funding gap.