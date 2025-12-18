Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called for urgent action, urging the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on the welfare of Nigerians.

Obi made this known in a statement reacting to concerns raised by organised labour, where he acknowledged the growing hardship faced by workers amid rising living costs and weak purchasing power.

He said the situation reflects a broader welfare crisis in the country, warning that the challenges facing employed Nigerians highlight deeper structural problems in the economy.

Nigeria must declare a national emergency

The former presidential candidate described the situation as urgent and called for immediate intervention by the government to prioritise citizens’ welfare.

“This reality calls for urgent action. Nigeria must declare a national emergency on the welfare of its citizens, especially the unemployed, the poor, and the downtrodden, so that their energy and potential can be properly harnessed for productive and nation-building purposes,” he said.

Obi raised further concerns about the implications for unemployed Nigerians, particularly youths, questioning their prospects amid the current economic conditions.

“If those who are employed are struggling to survive, one is compelled to ask: what is the fate of the over 80 million Nigerian youths in their productive years who are unemployed, without any stable means of livelihood, and increasingly vulnerable to social vices?” he stated.

Backstory

The NLC led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, warned that Nigerian workers are experiencing unprecedented financial insecurity. The union said wages are no longer enough to sustain a basic standard of living, leaving many unable to afford essentials such as food, housing, transportation, education, electricity, water, and healthcare.

The union said the financial strain is compounded by high inflation, which surpassed 30% in 2024, stagnating real wages, currency depreciation, rising fuel prices, and increasing costs of essential goods and services. It noted that the national minimum wage of N70,000 is grossly inadequate, with food prices alone consuming up to 80 percent of the average worker’s monthly income.

The NLC also highlighted structural issues affecting workers’ livelihoods, including unemployment and underemployment, weak social safety nets, high housing and transportation costs, multiple statutory deductions, rising electricity and telecom tariffs, poor public infrastructure, and displacement caused by insecurity and terrorism in parts of the country.

The union called on the government to intervene urgently to protect workers, improve incomes, and strengthen social protections to prevent further economic hardship.

What you should know

On Wednesday, the NLC and its affiliates staged nationwide protests over rising insecurity and the deteriorating welfare of Nigerian workers. The union cited widespread banditry, kidnappings, terrorism, and poor living conditions as key issues affecting workers across the country.

The protests included marches and rallies in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, Gombe, Benue, Ekiti, Sokoto, and Borno states, highlighting the impact of insecurity on workers’ livelihoods, education, healthcare, and freedom of movement.

The NLC emphasized that financial insecurity, stagnant wages, high inflation, and poor social safety nets compounded the effects of insecurity. Leadership of the union held talks with President Bola Tinubu and some state governors in attempts to address the concerns, including delaying or halting planned protests.

Ajaero disclosed that President Tinubu agreed to convene a meeting with the union in January to discuss all outstanding issues affecting workers’ welfare

Labour leaders also proposed initiatives such as an “insecurity allowance” for workers affected by kidnappings and highlighted the importance of regular government-labour engagement to safeguard citizens and promote welfare.