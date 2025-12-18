Enrollments for the National Identification Number by Nigerians at home and abroad rose to 123.9 million in October 2025.

This is according to the latest enrollment data released by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

At the end of 2024, the enrolment figure stood at 114 million.

This indicates that 9.9 million new NINs have been issued in the first 10 months of the year.

Lagos maintains lead with 13.1 million

The NIMC data shows that the highest cumulative enrolment figure of over 13.1 million was recorded in Lagos State.

The State has maintained the top spot since the beginning of the registration exercise alongside Kano State, which occupies the second position with 11.5 million enrolments as of October 2025.

Kaduna State displaced Ogun to occupy the third position with 7.3 million, while the latter placed 4th 5.1 million enrolments.

In terms of the gender distribution of the enrollees, the NIMC data reveals that 69.7 million, representing 56.25% of Nigerians so far captured in the NIN database, are male. On the flip side, 54.2 million, representing 43.75% of the total enrollees, are female.

Far from 95% target

Despite the growth recorded in the NIN database, the October figure shows that NIMC is still far from the target it set for itself for this year.

In May, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, had declared the agency’s ambitious plan to register 95% of Nigerians into the National Identity Database before December 2025.

This would mean capturing about 190,000 of the population based on the estimated 200 million head count of the country.

“What we have done in this regard is that we will commence the Ward Enrollment Exercise to capture at least 95% of Nigerians before December, year end,” the DG had said.

According to her, the mass enrollment drive would be powered by a combination of improved infrastructure, expanded registration centres, and robust public sensitization campaigns.

What you should know

Nigeria, through the World Bank’s Digital Identity for National Development (ID4D) project, is currently striving to register all its citizens in the NIN database.

Last year, the country missed the deadline set by the World Bank to capture at least 148 million Nigerians by June 30. This led to the extension and restructuring of the project by the World Bank

According to the Bank, the extension was necessary to guarantee the complete disbursement of the $430 million pledged for the project by the financiers.

The project is being co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

With the restructuring of the project, the Bank said the closure has now been extended by two years to June 30, 2026.

It noted that the extension became necessary for the project to respond to the increasing demand for an inclusive and trusted digital ID system that will strengthen the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of governance and the delivery of public services and programs.