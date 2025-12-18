The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading session ended 18 December, 2025, on a positive note, advancing by 520.2 points to settle at 150,363.0.

This marked a 0.35% gain from the previous close of 149,842.8, extending the market’s upward momentum.

Despite the rise in the benchmark index, market participation weakened, with trading volume declining to 839 million shares from the previous session’s 5.9 billion shares.

Winners, losers and market activity

Total equity capitalization stood at N95.8 trillion, recorded across 23,211 deals.

On the gainers’ table, NESTLE led the rally with a 10% increase, while GUINNESS followed closely, rising by 9.98%.

Conversely, STANBIC and LASACO topped the losers’ chart, shedding 10% and 9.33% respectively.

In terms of activity, FIRSTHOLDCO and FCMB dominated the session, emerging as the most traded stocks by volume and leading the activity chart for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 150,302.32

Previous ASI: 149,842.8

Day Change: +0.35%

Year-to-Date Performance: +46.09%

Volume Traded: 839 million shares

Market Cap: N95.8 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

NESTLE: Up 10.00% to N1,958.00

GUINNESS: Up 9.98% to N289.70

ALEX: Up 9.76% to N11.25

DAARCOMM: Up 9.20% to N0.95

MECURE: Up 9.13% to N55.00

Top 5 losers

STANBIC: Down 9.33% to N95.20

LASACO: Down 9.09% to N2.50

AFRIPRUD: Down 8.82% to N12.40

AUSTINLAZ: Down 8.33% to N2.20

STERLINGNG: Down 6.12% to N6.90

Trading volume

FIRSTHOLDCO led trading volume with 385.6 million shares, followed by FCMB (76 million) and LASACO (43.5 million).

ACCESSCORP (29.5 million) and CHAMS (24.8 million) completed the top five.

Trading value

By value, FIRSTHOLDCO dominated with N15.5 billion in trades.

GEREGU followed at N6.2 billion.

ARADEL, GTCO, and FCMB recorded N2.09 billion, N1.49 billion, and N805.3 million, respectively.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among SWOOTs, STANBIC IBTC declined 9.33%, while ARADEL edged down 0.01%.

For FUGAZ:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 7.7%, UBA rose 4.52%, and ACCESSCORP added 0.72%.

On the flip side, GTCO slipped 0.34%, while ZENITHBANK closed flat.

Market outlook

With the All-Share Index now above 150,000 points, bullish sentiment may strengthen, potentially driving the market toward the 155,000 level on improved participation.