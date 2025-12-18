Shares of Mecure Industries Plc have surged 98.56% month-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange, breaking above the N50 psychological level.

The stock is currently priced at N55.00, with 11.7 million shares traded, reflecting strong bullish momentum and heightened investor interest.

Improved earnings likely drove the price surge, with pre-tax profit soaring 186% to N6.37 billion in the nine months ended September 2025, up from N2.23 billion, on booming sales.

What the nine-month performance says

According to unaudited results filed with the NGX, Mecure Industries posted a 98.6% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching N60.01 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Acute medications: N33.64 billion, nearly doubling year-on-year

OTC products: N11.38 billion, almost double last year’s N5.73 billion

Supplements: N8.50 billion

Chronic medications: N5.43 billion

Narcotics: N1.05 billion, with healthy gains

Cost of sales rose 96% with revenue, fueled by higher raw material costs and increased depreciation from expanded capacity, including the new corticosteroid factory.

However, gross profit margin still edged up to 34% from 33.2%.

Operating expenses increased by 50%, mainly due to higher marketing, administrative overheads, utilities, and logistics.

Nevertheless, operating profit rose to N13 billion, boosting the operating margin from 16.6% to 21.7% for the nine-month period.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N78.23 billion from N54.84 billion at the end of 2024.

Total borrowings increased by 49% to N53.71 billion, mainly from commercial papers (N28.73 billion) and working capital loans (N10.43 billion).

This significantly impacted on finance costs.

Nevertheless, the company’s strong nine-month results likely impressed investors, lifting the stock past N50 after it touched a low of N27.70 earlier in December.

Market trend

Shares of the company started 2025 at N13.90 but fell to N11.25 by March, marking a 19.06% decline in the first quarter.

A mild bullish recovery in Q2 lifted the stock to N12.85, but the significant uptrend began in Q3, pushing the price to N26.10 by September.

After a 9.77% dip in November to N27.70, investors took advantage of the low, driving the stock sharply higher in December, reaching N55.

Year-to-date, the stock has surged 295.68% on the Nigerian Exchange.

What to know