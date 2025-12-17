Opportunity for organizations to access skilled young graduates and support national workforce development

Open to all registered Nigerian organizations with capacity to mentor fellows in a safe, inclusive environment

Easy application process through the NJFP website, requiring company details and compliance documents

Are you an organization passionate about youth empowerment, innovation, and driving sustainable growth in Nigeria?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is calling on businesses, government institutions and development organizations to take part in shaping the country’s future by becoming Host Organizations under NJFP 2.0.

The programme, an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and supported by the European Union (EU), connects talented young Nigerian graduates to meaningful work experiences across both the public and private sectors.

As NJFP enters its next phase; NJFP 2.0, the focus is on expanding reach, enhancing quality and deepening impact.

This call specifically welcomes organizations from across the country to come on board as partners in Nigeria’s human capital transformation journey.

Why Become a Host Organization?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is more than a placement initiative; it’s a partnership that fuels growth, knowledge and innovation. As a Host Organization, your business or institution will:

Access to fresh talent: Gain from the expertise and enthusiasm of bright, motivated young graduates eager to make a difference in the workplace.

Contribute to national development: Play an active role in building Nigeria’s future workforce and bridging the unemployment gap among young graduates.

Enhance your visibility and impact: Strengthen your organization’s reputation as a champion of youth empowerment and sustainable development.

Benefit from a supported system: Fellows come pre-screened and prepared, ensuring a smooth integration process and minimal onboarding burden for hosts.

Through this partnership, you’re not only investing in people, you’re investing in the future of work in Nigeria.

Who Can Apply?

The NJFP welcomes participation from organizations of all sizes and across all sectors from private companies and social enterprises to government agencies and non-profit organizations.

To qualify as a Host Organization, you must:

Be a registered business compliant with Nigerian laws and regulations.

Have a defined work structure and the capacity to provide mentorship and supervision to a fellow.

Commit to creating a safe, inclusive, and enabling work environment for the duration of the 12-month fellowship.

Whether you’re a small business in Anambra, an NGO in Sokoto, or a tech startup in Lagos, this is an opportunity to contribute to building Nigeria’s talent pipeline while strengthening your own capacity.

How to Apply

Joining NJFP as a Host Organization is easy. Simply follow these steps:

Visit the official Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme website → www.njfp.ng

Complete the online registration form, including your company details, Tax Identification Number (TIN), and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) documents.

Fill out your organization’s profile and select the skill sets or roles you require from fellows.

Once approved, your organization will become part of a national network of partners helping to shape Nigeria’s future workforce.

Join the Movement. Shape the Future.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme has already transformed the lives of thousands of young Nigerians and strengthened hundreds of organizations nationwide. With NJFP 2.0, the programme is scaling up to deliver smarter matching, greater efficiency and sustainable partnerships that drive real results.

Your organization can be part of this story.

Together, let’s empower Nigeria’s youth, strengthen local enterprises, and redefine the future of work.

For Enquiries:

Call: 0816 950 3707 or 0904 401 3058

Email: applications@njfp.ng

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Learn more and apply: www.njfp.ng