The Anambra State Government has launched the beta version of SmartGov, a digital platform designed to provide residents with access to more than 31 public services through a single online interface.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the state, SmartGov is built to allow citizens to obtain government information and services remotely, using artificial intelligence to guide users through required procedures.

The platform is accessible via web, voice-enabled channels and WhatsApp, and is intended to reduce reliance on physical offices and paperwork.

AI-powered digital assistant

At the centre of the platform is an AI-powered digital assistant, NORA, which has been trained on Anambra State government services, processes and directories.

The assistant is designed to respond to user queries in plain language and direct them to the appropriate service, requirement or online platform.

The state said SmartGov currently covers eight service categories, including taxes and revenue, land and property, business services, health, education, security and complaints, transport and vehicles, as well as culture and tourism.

Users are expected to interact with the platform by asking questions, receiving guidance on required steps and completing transactions where available.

The platform supports 24-hour access and offers multilingual options in English and Igbo.

Officials said this is aimed at addressing challenges such as limited office hours, physical distance from government offices and procedural complexity.

Simplifying government-citizens interactions

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, said the platform was developed to simplify interactions between citizens and government.

He noted that SmartGov functions as a central access point for official information and services across the state.

“SmartGov is more than a service directory. It is an intelligent gateway that makes government interactions simple, fast, and reliable,” he said.

The beta launch also includes a feedback mechanism to allow users report issues or suggest improvements. Feedback can be submitted through the platform’s website, with the AI assistant also available to guide users through the process where necessary.

The state said this is in addition to existing grievance redress and official email channels.

What you should know

Anambra State Government’s digital moves align with the digitization agenda of the federal government.

In June this year, the federal government had directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within the civil service to fully digitise their operations and adopt paperless workflows by the end of 2025.

According to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, the transition is a core objective of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25), which is set to conclude on December 31.

The reform agenda emphasises digital transformation, improved performance management, and more efficient service delivery across MDAs.