The United States Government has warned that any Nigerian who is involved in visa fraud will face serious consequences.

The caution is contained in a post by the US Embassy in Abuja on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The government noted that submitting fake documents as well as providing false information in a bid to get the visa can lead to a permanent visa ban, meaning that the affected individuals will not be able to gain entry into the United States again.

The US Embassy in its post said, ‘’Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under U.S. immigration law. This means you will never go.’’

This seems to have reinforced the tough stance of the US President, Donald Trump, on immigration since he got into office for his second term, vowing mass deportation of criminals who illegally gained entry into the United States.

US, FG to work together

The advisory from the US Government coincides with the meeting between the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, in Abuja.

The two top government officials discussed areas of cooperation by their respective countries, with Ambassador Mills noting that the US Government looks forward to continuing to work with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern.

‘’US Ambassador Mills and Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar met today to discuss areas of cooperation between our two countries. The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern,’ the US Embassy added.

What you should know

This is not the first time that the United States Government is threatening permanent visa ban for travellers who violate its immigration rules.

Recall that in March 2025, the US Government warned travellers against overstaying their visas, threatening to permanently ban them from coming into the country, as well as face criminal prosecution.

It stated that consular officers have full access to immigration history and will know about past violations.

The mission also stated that it is the responsibility of individuals to use their visas correctly.

The US mission in Nigeria, in its statement, said, ‘’If you overstay your U.S. visa, you could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States as well as criminal prosecution. Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations. There is no such thing as an “honest mistake” – it is your responsibility to use your visa correctly.’’

Meanwhile, President Trump had in June 2025, announced travel restriction policy imposing a ban on citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States.

In addition to this, visitors from seven other nations faced heightened entry restrictions.