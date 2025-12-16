Despite lingering cost-of-living challenges across Nigeria, fresh inflation data for November 2025 point to a gradual easing of price pressures, with several states standing out as relatively more affordable for residents.
Nationally, headline inflation moderated to 14.45 per cent in November 2025, a notable slowdown from 16.05 per cent in October, offering cautious optimism that recent policy adjustments, improved supply conditions, and seasonal factors are beginning to take effect.
Using All Items inflation—which captures overall price movements—and food inflation, the most critical cost driver for Nigerian households, the following states recorded the lowest inflation rates nationwide, making them the most affordable places to live in November.
Despite being a major commercial hub in the South-East, Anambra State remains one of the most affordable states, supported by stable food prices and relatively controlled non-food inflation.
According to data from the NBS, Anambra recorded an inflation rate of 12.2% in November, up from 11.7% in October. However, the state’s annual food inflation rate declined to 7.4%, down from 10% in the previous month.
Anambra’s affordability ranking has fluctuated in recent months, dropping from first place in September to third in October 2025, and further to tenth position in November.
The state’s extensive commercial networks, thriving markets, and integrated supply chains continue to help keep inflation below the national average, reinforcing its position as one of the most affordable states in the South-East.
Policy measures under Governor Charles Soludo have also contributed to cost moderation. These include a 20% reduction in operational fees for all commercial vehicles, effective September 1, 2023, which lowered costs for tricycles (Keke), taxis, buses, and mini-trucks. The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS) has also deployed a digital payment app to improve transparency and efficiency in revenue collection.
