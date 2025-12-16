Despite lingering cost-of-living challenges across Nigeria, fresh inflation data for November 2025 point to a gradual easing of price pressures, with several states standing out as relatively more affordable for residents.

Nationally, headline inflation moderated to 14.45 per cent in November 2025, a notable slowdown from 16.05 per cent in October, offering cautious optimism that recent policy adjustments, improved supply conditions, and seasonal factors are beginning to take effect.

Using All Items inflation—which captures overall price movements—and food inflation, the most critical cost driver for Nigerian households, the following states recorded the lowest inflation rates nationwide, making them the most affordable places to live in November.