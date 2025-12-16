In this episode of Everyday Money Matters, host Olusegun Olugbenjo sits with Michael Akinsete, the Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of Ecotutu, a solar power-based food preservation firm in Nigeria, to discuss the growing advantage that frozen food has over fresh food in Nigeria.

The conversation begins with Akinsete explaining that fresh food is often overrated in Nigeria noting that many people are turning to frozen food not because they prefer it, but because it makes practical and economic sense.

He goes on to explain that adopting frozen food has become a necessity for many Nigerians due to its convenience.

Furthermore, Micheal pointed out that by stocking up and freezing food ahead of high-demand periods, households can save money and make smarter financial choices, especially for those with limited resources unlike fresh food which often suffers huge losses, with 45% to 50% wasted during transportation from farms due to inadequate cooling infrastructure.

Additionally, He emphasized that freezing could safeguard both the nutritional value and safety of food, provided that proper handling procedures are followed from the start.

In conclusion, Akinsete reinforces that frozen food is a practical solution to Nigeria’s challenges in food preservation, cost, and availability. Watch the full episode