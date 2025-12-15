Hutu Exclusive by Mshel Homes is Abuja’s first eco-friendly golf resort estate spanning 118.21 hectares along Airport Road and offering a lifestyle that combines nature recreation and convenience

The estate features a championship-level golf ecosystem, artificial lakes, green spaces and essential amenities, including a shopping mall, school clinic and resort facilities for a refined living experience

Prospective homeowners can choose from various land sizes and modern apartments, with a price review set for January 2026, making early investment a strategic opportunity in Abuja’s fast-growing corridor

Globally, golf resort estates are known for attracting a rare class of homeowners and Investors; people who appreciate privacy, serenity and a lifestyle that feels refined at every level.

Abuja is steadily entering this league, and leading that shift is Hutu Exclusive by Mshel Homes, the first eco-friendly golf resort estate in the federal capital.

It introduces a lifestyle that fuses nature, recreation, and long-term value in a way the city has not experienced before.

Hutu Exclusive spans 118.21 hectares along Airport Road, just before Centenary City, a location already attracting interest from high-value developments. Its proximity to key areas such as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Idu Train Station, Central Area, and Arab Quarry strengthens its position.

The estate follows a clear philosophy: Live. Play. Relax.

This is reflected in its carefully planned environment and its standout feature: a full championship golf ecosystem designed for both casual and professional play. Residents will have access to a three-hectare mini golf course for relaxed rounds and a twenty-hectare flagship-level golf course designed for a complete golfing experience.

Construction is in progress on the golf course, the landscaping and the clubhouse, with golf carts planned to move residents effortlessly across the estate’s grounds.

What sets Hutu Exclusive apart is its integration of leisure and everyday convenience. Features such as artificial lakes and green spaces shape the estate’s calm atmosphere, supporting a lifestyle that feels both refreshing and intentional.

At the same time, the presence of a shopping mall, school, science museum, and worship centres makes daily life more convenient for individuals and families. Essential services are built into the masterplan, including a clinic, fire station, police station, gas station, car wash, and workshop, ensuring residents live comfortably and with the assurance of a higher standard of living.

Leisure seekers are also included in the plan, as the Amusement Park, Five-star Restaurant, Resort Hotel, Beauty Parlours, Artificial Lakes, and Golf Courses are all within easy reach.

Prospective homeowners can choose between estate land and modern apartments. Estate lands range from 150sqm, 250sqm, 350sqm, 450sqm,500sqm, 750sqm and 100sqm, suitable for different property options such as terraces, semi-detached and fully detached duplexes, while 1, 2 and 3 modern apartments offer a streamlined living experience. Both options grant access to the estate’s resort-style lifestyle and the long-term growth expected in this rapidly expanding corridor.

Living at Hutu Exclusive centres on quiet mornings, open views of the greens, and evenings in a private, well-planned community. The concept of this estate reflects an understanding of what wealthy homeowners value: space, privacy, beauty and an environment that supports personal well-being. As development progresses and each phase introduces new facilities and landscaping details, the estate remains one of Abuja’s most desirable residential destinations.

For investors who understand market timing, this is a defining moment. A new price review takes effect on 1st January 2026, signalling the estate’s transition into a higher value class. As construction on the golf ecosystem, community infrastructure, and landscaping progresses, demand continues to intensify, making today’s pricing a strategic entry point.

Hutu Exclusive is moving forward, and so should you. Opportunities like this don’t wait. With its unique golf-resort lifestyle, unmatched scale, and fast-rising location, securing a position now puts you ahead of the value curve before the next phase reshapes the market.

Take the step today by owning a home in Abuja’s first golf resort estate and claim a lifestyle built for those who move early, think long-term and live above the ordinary. To make an enquiry or secure your property today, contact Mshel Homes on all social media platforms @mshelhomes or call 09069951704 or 08133933449 to experience golf living.