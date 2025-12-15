TD Africa hosted the 12th edition of its “Celebrating You” Awards Night themed Africa’s Digital Renaissance atEkoHotels & Suites, Lagos

The event honoured partners for excellence, loyalty, and innovation while featuring notable guests such as Ibukun Awosika, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, and Leo Stan Ekeh

Highlights included award presentations, a TD SuperApp raffle draw with an SUV prize, and entertainment fromStylPlus, Wande Coal, and Kenny Blaq

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology distributor, hosted the 12th edition of its prestigious “Celebrating You” Awards Night on December 7th, 2025, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

The event, themed “Africa’s Digital Renaissance,” brought together influential partners, distinguished industry figures, and eminent personalities for an evening dedicated to honouring excellence, loyalty, and innovation within the ICT ecosystem.

TD Africa’s “Celebrating You” has become one of the organisation’s strongest traditions, an evening designed to appreciate the partners whose trust and dedication power their mission.

In her opening remarks, Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, described the event as a sincere gesture of gratitude. She emphasised that the company’s continued success is deeply rooted in the reliability, trust, and exceptional performance of its partners. According to her, “Celebrating You” stands as a reminder that every achievement in the technology ecosystem is a shared effort.

Reinforcing this message of collective progress, TD Africa’s CEO, Chioma Ekeh, called on stakeholders to embrace what she termed “Africa’s Digital Renaissance”, noting that Africa is at the brink of a transformative era powered by technology. “With the power of technology, we are making a comeback. The interruption is over, Africa’s Renaissance is here, and this time it is digital. And a renaissance is never built by a company or person; it is built by partnerships. That is why tonight, we celebrate the architect of the technology landscape,” she stated.

Chairman of the Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, also delivered a thoughtful message centred on integrity and purpose. He opined that integrity and purpose are the compass that guides both life and business. “Technology may power the future, but it is integrity and purpose that sustain it. It is this foundation that will shape Africa’s digital renaissance,” he said.

The 2025 edition attracted a distinguished audience of guests whose presence underscored the significance of the event and TD Africa’s influence across the technology and business landscape. Notable attendees included Ibukun Awosika, former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, who served as Special Guest of Honour; Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria Communications PLC and former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM); Dr. Stella Okoli, Founder/CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals; Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and Anap Foundation; and Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Founder of SLOT Systems.

Throughout the evening, TD Africa presented awards to partners who demonstrated outstanding performance during the year. A major highlight of the ceremony was the TD SuperApp raffle draw, in which one lucky partner won a brand-new SUV. This gesture further illustrated TD Africa’s culture of appreciation and reward.

The event featured a vibrant lineup of entertainment that kept the audience energised and engaged. Electrifying musical performances by Styl Plus and Wande Coal, a spoken-word presentation by Chidalu Ekeh, and a brilliant comedy set by Kenny Blaq all contributed to the event’s warm, celebratory atmosphere.

The 12th edition of “Celebrating You” reaffirmed TD Africa’s belief that true progress is built on partnership. As the organisation continues its mission to democratise technology and strengthen Africa’s digital landscape, it remains committed to honouring the individuals and institutions who play a vital role in shaping that future.