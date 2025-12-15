A five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Lawal Garba, on Friday ruled in favor of Fidelity Bank in its appeal against Sagecom Concepts Limited.

Given previous rulings, this marks a significant victory for Fidelity Bank in a long-running legal dispute.

The judgment brings definitive closure to a legacy case that has attracted attention across the financial sector for more than two decades.

In a motion dated October 8, 2025, Fidelity Bank sought clarification from the Supreme Court, requesting a consequential order that the judgment debt be paid in Naira. The bank also asked that the interest rate be set at 19.5% per annum rather than 19.5% compounded daily. Additionally, it prayed that the exchange rate used for conversion be the rate on the date of the High Court judgment, in line with the Supreme Court’s decision in Anibaba v. Dana Airlines.

Fidelity Bank further requested that the judgment debt be fixed at N30,197,286,603.13 and that interest on this amount be payable at 19.5% per annum until full settlement.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex court granted the bank’s first three prayers but declined the fourth and fifth. As a result, the judgment sum will be paid in Naira at an annual interest rate of 19.5%, rather than the daily compounded rate previously awarded by the High Court. The Supreme Court also affirmed that the applicable exchange rate should be that of the date of the High Court judgment, consistent with its earlier decision in Anibaba v. Dana Airlines.

The dispute originated from a legacy transaction involving the former FSB International Bank, which merged with Fidelity Bank in 2005. It stemmed from a 2002 credit facility extended to G. Cappa Plc and subsequent legal proceedings tied to the collateral.

This ruling provides finality to years of litigation and confirms a significantly lower liability than the ₦225 billion previously speculated in some quarters. It aligns with Fidelity Bank’s consistent computation and materially contradicts earlier estimates.

Throughout the case, Fidelity Bank’s share price remained stable, reflecting investor confidence in its strong governance framework, prudent risk management, and robust financial fundamentals. Industry experts believe the judgment reinforces the bank’s financial strength and commitment to transparent, responsible governance.

When approached for comment, Fidelity Bank representatives declined to speak on the matter but expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for bringing clarity and closure to the case.