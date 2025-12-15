A Nigerian military source has dismissed reports alleging that its C-130 aircraft was engaged in a clandestine intelligence mission in Burkina Faso, describing the claims as “false, misleading and unsupported by facts.”

The aircraft, which departed Lagos on December 8, 2025, made a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, after a technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff.

Despite the safety-driven decision, Burkinabe authorities have continued to detain the aircraft along with 11 Nigerian military personnel, citing alleged violations of Burkina Faso’s airspace.

Routine maintenance flight

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the aircraft was on a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance—a standard procedure in the lifecycle of military transport aircraft.

“The aircraft had no operational tasking or intelligence mission and was covered by all necessary flight documentation, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation standards,” the source explained.

The source stressed that the landing was initiated purely on safety grounds and in strict compliance with aviation protocols.

“At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land or operating without authorisation. Claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications,” he said.

No espionage equipment or mission

Rejecting allegations of espionage or foreign involvement, the source clarified that the personnel onboard were standard aircrew and mission-support officers.

“The aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind, and the interaction between Burkinabe authorities and the NAF crew has remained professional,” he added.

Contrary to online speculation, the Nigerian Air Force has not issued any statement claiming the crew’s release.

The source confirmed that the matter is being handled through established diplomatic channels by relevant government ministries and agencies.

Warning against disinformation

The source described the spread of false reports as a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Nigeria and straining regional relations. He urged citizens to remain calm and rely on verified information.

“In an era of heightened information warfare, citizens must engage national security matters with discernment and responsibility,” he cautioned.

What you should know

The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) had claimed that it compelled a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 Nigerian soldiers to land inBobo-Dioulasso for allegedly violating Burkina Faso’s airspace.

Dismissing the allegation, the NAF said the diversion was solely a safety-driven decision taken by the crew after identifying a technical concern mid-flight.

The NAF said arrangements were underway to continue the ferry mission to Portugal as originally planned, but many Nigerians, including family members of the detained military personnel, are becoming worried for their safety.