Dr Elizabeth Jack-Rich, CEO of ELIN Group, joined Africa’s top business leaders in the UAE for high-level discussions with UAE leadership on economic partnerships, business cooperation and philanthropic initiatives

ELIN Air achieved a historic milestone as the first African aviation company to complete the 7,800 landings maintenance check on a Bombardier Challenger CL604 aircraft

The delegation explored frameworks for UAE–Africa collaboration in energy, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development, reinforcing Africa’s ambition for global-standard growth

Dr Elizabeth Jack-Rich, CEO of ELIN Group, was among Africa’s most influential business leaders invited to participate in the African Business Leaders Delegation to the United Arab Emirates on December 6-7, 2025.

The delegation brought together the continent’s leading private sector figures and philanthropists for discussions with UAE leadership on economic partnerships, business cooperation, and philanthropic initiatives across Africa.

ELIN Air, a subsidiary of ELIN Group, became the first African aviation company to complete the historic 7,800 landings maintenance check on a Bombardier Challenger CL604 aircraft.

Joining Elizabeth Jack-Rich were Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mo Ibrahim, and other influential figures representing Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan, and Zimbabwe. The visit aimed to strengthen UAE-Africa ties in energy, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development.

Over two days, the delegation held discussions with UAE leadership on partnerships across key sectors. The visit included an audience with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, the delegation held a working lunch and policy discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, exploring new frameworks for UAE-Africa partnership.

The group also participated in discussions with Bill Gates on development initiatives and held roundtable meetings with UAE ambassadors and diplomats at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His Excellency Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, convened the delegation and hosted a private dinner with UAE philanthropists and African business leaders, where discussions centered on creating frameworks for cross-regional collaboration.

Reflecting on the delegation’s significance, Jack-Rich stated:

“It was a surreal and powerful honour to stand in a room shaped by Africa’s most formidable visionaries – Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Mo Ibrahim, and other brilliant leaders driving the continent’s rise. In dialogue with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we explored a bold new chapter of UAE–Africa partnership and shared prosperity.”

Jack-Rich expressed appreciation to H.E. Badr Jafar, whose convening brought the delegation together, alongside officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key ministries.

The delegation’s visit builds on substantial UAE investment momentum in Africa. Between 2019 and 2023, the UAE deployed over $110 billion across the continent, including more than $70 billion in renewable energy and green infrastructure.

The UAE recently launched a $1 billion ‘AI for Development’ initiative to finance artificial intelligence projects in African education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Elizabeth Jack-Rich’s participation follows her session at the Elevate Africa 2025 conference in Gaborone, Botswana, where she spoke on “Sustainable Infrastructure for Economic Transformation.” She emphasized building African infrastructure from a position of confidence, reflecting continental ambition while meeting global standards.

“Africa is ready, and we must continue to build like it,” Jack-Rich stated at the Elevate Africa conference, reinforcing her commitment to African-led development supported by strategic international partnerships.