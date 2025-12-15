The latest Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data indicates that Nigeria’s equity mutual funds recorded strong year-to-date (YTD) performance as of October 2025, with total assets across the segment reaching N79.94 billion.

Equity mutual funds are among the best-performing collective investment schemes (CIS) in Nigeria, clearly outperforming money market and fixed-income funds amid a sustained rally in the equities market.

Unlike money market funds, which prioritize liquidity and capital preservation, or bond funds that rely on relatively stable interest income, equity mutual funds benefit directly from share price appreciation, earnings recovery, and renewed investor risk appetite.

Equity mutual funds delivered outsized year-to-date returns by capturing strong gains in select consumer stocks, improving corporate fundamentals, combined with increased investors’ participation, strengthened equity fund performance during the period.

Rising Net Asset Values (NAVs) and steady growth in unitholder numbers across leading funds point to sustained investor confidence in equity-focused strategies.

Below are the top 10 best-performing equity mutual funds as of October 2025

YtD Return – 53.52%

Fund NAV – N4.46 billion

Unit holders – 1,695 Afrinvest Equity Fund recorded a 53.52% YTD return in October, rising from 45.17% in September, indicating improving equity market gains. The fund’s NAV expanded to N4.46 billion, with 1,695 unitholders, while the offer price stood at N614.15. Representing 5.58% of the total equity fund market, the fund maintains steady performance through diversified exposure to large- and mid-cap equities. Afrinvest Equity Fund is managed by Afrinvest Asset Management, and it is the asset management arm of Afrinvest West Africa Ltd., a diversified financial services group offering asset management, securities trading, investment banking, research and consulting.