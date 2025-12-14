The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast hazy conditions across northern and Central Nigeria on Sunday, December 14, 2025, with isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of the southern region.

The forecast was contained in a weather update shared on NiMet’s official X account on Saturday, outlining regional weather patterns expected across the country.

According to NiMet, the northern states are expected to experience sunny but hazy conditions from morning through evening, driven by dust in the atmosphere. Similar weather is anticipated in the central states, where slight dust haze is forecast to persist throughout the day.

“Northern States

“Morning:

“Sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the entire region.

“Afternoon/Evening:

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to persist throughout the afternoon and evening periods,” the outlook read in part.

It added, “Central States

“Morning:

“Slight dust haze is anticipated across the entire region.

“Afternoon/Evening:

“Slight dust haze is expected to persist across the region throughout the afternoon and evening.”

The prevailing conditions are consistent with seasonal weather patterns typically observed during this period, particularly in the northern and central corridors of the country, where dry and dusty air masses often dominate.

Thunderstorms expected in parts of southern Nigeria

In the southern region, a different weather pattern is expected, with cloudy conditions and some hours of sunshine anticipated during the morning.

By the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms are forecast over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom states.

The storms are expected to occur in pockets rather than across the entire region, suggesting uneven rainfall distribution.

The outlook indicates that while some southern locations may experience brief rainfall and thunderstorms, others may see extended dry spells despite increased cloud cover.

Safety advisory

NiMet issued several advisories alongside the forecast, warning that dust haze in the northern and central regions could significantly reduce horizontal visibility, posing risks to road users, especially motorists travelling during early morning and evening hours.

Individuals who are sensitive to dust particles were advised to take necessary precautions, including limiting outdoor exposure and using protective measures where possible.

Residents in the southern states were also urged to remain alert, as isolated thunderstorms could lead to sudden changes in weather conditions in some areas.

In addition, airline operators were advised to obtain updated flight weather information from NiMet to support effective planning and ensure safe flight operations, particularly in areas where reduced visibility or storm activity may affect aviation schedules.