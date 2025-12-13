Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has presented a N1.31 trillion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as a financial plan anchored on consolidation, growth and sustainability.

The budget proposal was presented on Friday before members of the state house of assembly.

The proposal represents a 12.7% decline from the N1.5 trillion budget presented for the 2025 fiscal year.

Focus on key development priorities

Tagged the “Budget of Consolidation,” Bago said the spending plan would concentrate on strategic priority areas including wealth and job creation, agricultural transformation, healthcare strengthening, road infrastructure development and education improvement.

According to the governor, the 2026 budget comprises N270.29 billion (26.19 per cent) for recurrent expenditure and N761.64 billion (73.81 per cent) earmarked for capital projects.

Bago said the state expects to fund the budget through multiple revenue sources, including N163.2 billion from statutory allocation, N154.7 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), N100.2 billion from internally generated revenue, and N398.8 billion from capital receipts.

Sectoral allocations

He disclosed that key sectors would receive significant funding, with agriculture allocated N59.2 billion, education N107.9 billion, and health N72 billion, while infrastructure would absorb the entire capital allocation of N761.6 billion.

In the agricultural sector, Bago said “the state would invest in fertiliser distribution, construction of abattoirs and the establishment of an Agricultural Cooperative Agency to boost productivity and expand value chains”.

He said the N107.9 billion earmarked for education would be deployed to rehabilitate 325 schools, train teachers and promote vocational skills development in agriculture and ICT among young people.

The governor added that the N72 billion allocation to the health sector would support universal health coverage, completion of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and the implementation of state health insurance schemes.

Infrastructure and economic development drive

Bago said infrastructure spending would focus on road construction, expansion of water supply and energy projects aimed at strengthening economic activities across the state.

He further disclosed that the economic sector would receive N510.3 billion for agriculture, commerce and industrial development, while the social sector would get N194.1 billion to fund education, health and social welfare programmes.

According to him, the law and justice sector was allocated N7.8 billion to strengthen the justice system and enhance the rule of law, while N50.3 billion was set aside for general administration to drive civil service reforms and improve public service efficiency.

Macroeconomic assumptions and implementation strategy

Bago noted that the 2026 budget was based on an exchange rate of N1,447.21 per dollar, an inflation rate of 16.05 per cent, and a GDP growth projection of 4.23 per cent.

He said implementation would prioritise completion of ongoing projects, agricultural development, food security and improved internally generated revenue to reduce dependence on federal allocations.

Assembly pledges support

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for the executive and called for sustained collaboration to advance the vision of a prosperous and secure “New Niger.”

He said the state’s progress depended on stronger synergy between the executive and legislature, government and traditional institutions, as well as leaders and citizens.

According to him, “such unity is essential to building a Niger State that is prosperous, secure, globally competitive and rich in opportunities.”

What you should know

In October, the Niger State Government entered into a multi-billion-dollar Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Benin to boost cotton, maize, and soybean production.

The agreement was signed in Cotonou by Governor Umaru Bago, alongside Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The deal will strengthen cross-border agricultural cooperation, focusing on mechanisation, irrigation, and innovation to boost food security and job creation in both countries.