Rwanda’s real estate market is rapidly growing with strong economic policies and urbanization creating prime investment opportunities.

The webinar will feature expert insights on market trends, strategies for profitable investments, and analysis of infrastructure development.

Attendees will learn from top industry professionals and gain practical knowledge to make informed decisions in Rwanda’s booming property sector

The Rwandan real estate market is witnessing rapid growth, offering excellent investment opportunities for both local and international investors.

With ongoing urbanization and economic development, Rwanda is becoming one of the most attractive real estate destinations in East Africa.

Are you interested in exploring these booming opportunities? Then don’t miss our upcoming “Real Estate Investment in Rwanda” webinar hosted by CCP Advisory Limited, a subsidiary of Consultants Collaborative Partnership (CCP), Nigeria’s leading Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) firm.

This is a rare chance to learn directly from top industry leaders about navigating the Rwandan real estate landscape, spotting trends, and making informed investments.

Why Attend the Webinar?

In this webinar, you’ll gain insights into:

The latest trends driving the growth of Rwanda’s real estate sector.

Expert strategies for navigating the market and identifying lucrative investment opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the factors shaping Rwanda’s urban development and infrastructure.

Meet the Experts:

We are bringing together a panel of highly experienced professionals, each offering a unique perspective on Rwandan real estate:

Arc. Enahoro Zedomi, Managing Partner, CCP

Arc. Uduak Udoh, Partner/Director, CCP Rwanda

Grace Uwacu, Managing Director, Elimo Real Estate, Rwanda

Songa Rwamugire, Access Bank Rwanda

Barr. Paul Kayitare, Legal Practitioner, Rwanda

Valens Habiyaremye, Tax Advisor

Osaru Alile, Managing Director, CC Interiors

Event Details:

Date: 16th December 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Platform: Zoom

This practical and insightful webinar will equip you with the knowledge to make well-informed decisions in the Rwandan real estate market. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a beginner, this webinar offers valuable insights that can enhance your investment strategy.

Why Invest in Rwandan Real Estate?

Rwanda’s real estate sector has been growing at an exponential rate, backed by strong economic policies, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for both residential and commercial properties. Key areas like Kigali are seeing a boom in developments, making it an ideal time to capitalize on the country’s real estate potential.

Limited Slots Available – Register Now!

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to hear from seasoned professionals who will guide you through Rwanda’s real estate market. Click the link below to register and take the first step towards your investment success in Rwanda.

It’s time to take action and be part of the thriving Rwandan real estate revolution.

Click below to register now and secure your spot:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/3znxhLXSQQO6Gs59KFc40Q

#CCP #CCPAdvisory #Investment #Rwanda #Kigali #Realestate #Business #Travels #Construction