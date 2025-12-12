Interswitchhosted TechConnect 5.0 in Lagos to address how financial institutions can balance innovation compliance, and collaboration in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment

The event featured deep-dive sessions and panel discussions emphasizing that progress in financial services depends on stakeholder partnerships rather than competition

Interswitch reaffirmed its commitment to fostering dialogue between regulators, innovator,s and institutions to build a sustainable, inclusive, and secure digital financial ecosystem

Nigeria’s financial services sector is evolving at a remarkable pace. With new policies, digital disruptions, and heightened customer expectations, the landscape is being reshaped almost daily.

Yet, amid this rapid change lies a persistent challenge, how to sustain innovation while maintaining stability and compliance.

The financial ecosystem has long grappled with balancing innovation and regulation. On one hand, technology continues to open new pathways for inclusion and access.

On the other, evolving policies and compliance demands appear to have created layers of complexity that require strategic navigation. This ongoing tension has made collaboration across stakeholders not just valuable, but essential for the industry’s sustained growth.

It is against this backdrop that Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, convened industry players, regulators, and innovators at TechConnect 5.0, its flagship thought-leadership event themed “United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance.”

The event sought to address one of the industry’s most pressing questions: ‘how can financial institutions continue to grow and innovate responsibly in a shifting regulatory environment?’

Through a series of deep-dive sessions and panel discussions, the Lagos TechConnect 5.0 event explored how regulation and innovation can coexist to accelerate financial inclusion, drive growth, and sustain trust. From navigating policy shifts to de-risking innovation, the event highlighted that progress in the financial services ecosystem depends on how well stakeholders collaborate and not how fast they compete.

Interswitch, through this platform, reaffirmed its commitment to shaping an ecosystem that balances progress with prudence. The company continues to champion open dialogue between policymakers, innovators, and financial institutions to ensure that technology development aligns with regulatory evolution and customer needs.

According to Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), TechConnect as a vital platform for shaping the future of financial inclusion, transformation and collaboration.

“At Interswitch, we see regulation not as a barrier but as an enabler. It sets the guardrails that make innovation sustainable and scalable. Through initiatives like TechConnect, we are fostering collaboration that helps the industry anticipate policy shifts, embrace compliance, and power meaningful progress.” He noted.

By positioning compliance as a foundation for innovation, Interswitch is helping redefine what it means to build a truly sustainable digital financial ecosystem, one where growth is inclusive, secure, and aligned with national and continental goals.

As TechConnect 5.0 wrapped up, the consensus was clear: the future of Africa’s financial services sector lies in collective action. Innovation alone is not enough; it must be reinforced by strong partnerships and clear compliance structures. Through initiatives like TechConnect, Interswitch continues to lead the charge by building bridges across the financial ecosystem and uniting the frontiers that power Africa’s digital future.