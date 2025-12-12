NALA has received formal approval from the Bank of Ghana through a Letter of No Objection enabling compliant remittance operations in partnership with BigPay

The collaboration combines NALA’s global payment infrastructure with BigPay’s licensed PSP capabilities to deliver secure affordable and fast payouts to banks and mobile wallets in Ghana

This milestone reinforces NALA’s mission to build payments for the next billion by expanding transparent cross-border solutions and strengthening financial inclusion across Africa

NALA, a globally regulated fintech company building modern payment infrastructure for the world, has received formal approval from the Bank of Ghana.

The regulator has issued a Letter of No Objection (LONO) to NALA and its licensed local partner, BigPay, authorizing the companies to operationalise remittance services within Ghana’s financial system.

This regulatory milestone strengthens NALA’s mission to Build Payments for the Next Billion by expanding secure, affordable, and seamless cross-border payment solutions across Africa and Asia.

With a growing global licensing footprint and a commitment to best-in-class compliance, NALA continues to demonstrate the high regulatory and operational standards required to move money at scale across emerging markets.

Strengthening Regulatory relationships and local partnerships

The Bank of Ghana’s endorsement to work with Big Pay reinforces NALA’s commitment to building trusted, compliant, and resilient financial infrastructure. This approval allows NALA to officially operate and scale within Ghana’s regulated ecosystem, offering fully compliant remittance services to individuals and businesses.

In parallel with the LONO, NALA is announcing a strategic partnership with BigPay, its fully licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP) in Ghana. BigPay’s globally recognised payments network, bank-grade APIs, and advanced settlement capabilities will power secure, fast, and reliable payouts to local banks and mobile wallets across Ghana.

Cross-border remittances have remained a financial pillar for millions of people across Africa, yet excessive fees continue to drain billions from the continent’s economy. NALA is addressing this challenge head-on by creating transparent and secure services that reduce costs and ultimately losses in cross-border payments.

Quotes:

Benjamin Fernandes, NALA founder and CEO, said:

“We are thrilled to receive official approval from the Bank of Ghana to operationalise our remittance flows in partnership with BigPay. This milestone reflects our deep commitment to global regulatory compliance, strong local partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to the Ghanaian market. At NALA, we believe financial infrastructure must be built alongside trusted licensed institutions. BigPay’s capabilities and reputation make them a natural partner for our mission. With this approval, we’re not just expanding access— we’re strengthening the resilience, transparency, and inclusivity of Ghana’s financial ecosystem.”

Isaac Tetteh, Managing Director, BigPay, said:

“We are delighted to partner with NALA to bring enhanced, customer-centric remittance solutions to the Ghanaian market. This approval from the Bank of Ghana opens a new chapter of opportunity; not just for our two organizations, but for the millions of individuals and businesses who rely on secure, affordable, and efficient financial services. At BigPay, we are committed to powering innovation through strong partnerships, and NALA’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to deepen financial inclusion and expand digital payment capabilities across Ghana. We are excited about the growth possibilities ahead and look forward to delivering real value to customers through this collaboration.”

A Growing Global Footprint

With licensed operations and regulatory approvals across Africa, Europe, the UK, and the US — and expanding infrastructure across Asia — NALA continues to build a trusted global payments network. The company’s deep investment in compliance, treasury, and local partnerships enables it to power safe, real-time payments at scale for consumers and global enterprises.

This approval from the Bank of Ghana marks another step forward in NALA’s mission to transform the global remittance landscape and empower millions through accessible, transparent financial technology.