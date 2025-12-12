The Nigerian stock market ended Friday, 12th December 2025, in the green, rising 1,482.64 points to close at 149,433.2, boosted by gains in heavyweights MTN and International Breweries.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the market gained 1.00%, rising from the previous session’s close of 147,950.6, supported by a slight increase in trading volume.

Daily market volume edged up to 571 million shares, compared to 529 million shares recorded the previous day.

Market capitalization also mirrored the gain, reaching N95.2 trillion across 20,418 deals, up from N94.3 trillion a day earlier.

Guinness and Morrison led the gainers’ chart, rising 10.00% and 9.84%, while eTranzact and Chellaram slipped 10.00% and 9.90%, respectively.

Access Holdings and Consolidated Hallmark topped the volume chart.

Market summary

Current ASI: 149,433.2

Previous ASI: 147,950.6

Day Change: +1.00%

Year-to-Date Performance: +45.18%

Volume Traded: 571 million shares

Market Cap: N95.2 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

GUINNESS: Up 10.00% to N217.80

MORISON: Up 9.84% to N4.68

CHAMPION: Up 9.69% to N14.15

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.66% to N2.27

CILEASING: Up 9.62% to N5.70

Top 5 losers

ETRANZACT: Down 10.00% to N12.60

CHELLARAM: Down 9.90% to N13.20

EUNISELL: Down 9.89% to N75.15

AFRIPRUD: Down 9.77% to N12.00

DAARCOMM: Down 9.18% to N0.89

Trading volume

ACCESSCORP led the activity chart with 106 million shares, setting the pace for the session.

CONHALLPLC followed with 59.8 million shares.

TRANSPOWER ranked third with 42.7 million shares, while ZENITHBANK and CHAMPION rounded out the top five with 37.6 million and 36.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, TRANSPOWER dominated with trades worth N13.1 billion.

ZENITHBANK came next with N2.4 billion, while ACCESSCORP recorded N2.1 billion.

MTNN posted N1.3 billion, and GTCO completed the top five at N1.2 billion.

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) Performance

SWOOTs reflected a bullish tone during the session:

MTNN gained 7.26%, International Breweries advanced 4.82%, and Nigerian Breweries rose 3.52%.

FUGAZ performance

Among the FUGAZ names:

GTCO fell 1.05%, UBA lost 0.75%, ZENITHBANK declined 0.7%, and ACCESSCORP dropped 0.5%.

On the upside, FIRSTHOLD gained 0.32%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is edging closer to 150,000 points as bullish momentum returns to large-cap stocks.

If sustained buying interest spreads across more mid- and large-cap counters, the market could surpass this level, eyeing highs above 155,000 points.