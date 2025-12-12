LemFi introduces USD, GBP domiciled accounts for customers in Sub-Saharan Africa, unlocking seamless global payments, receipts, and online transactions.

The new product enables users to receive international payments as true global citizens, without complicated workarounds

LemFi continues its mission to build a financial ecosystem where its customers can live, earn, and belong everywhere.

LemFi, the leading financial platform building innovative international payment products and solutions, today announced the launch of Global Accounts, a financial solution designed for Africa’s thriving freelance and digital economy.

Starting in Nigeria, the product allows customers to open and operate real USD & GBP accounts directly on their mobile phones, on the LemFi app.

Africa’s freelance market is booming. With a vibrant, tech-savvy population and expertise spanning software development, digital marketing and creative skills, the continent’s professionals are competing and contributing on a global scale.

However, a critical barrier has held them back: receiving international payments is often costly, complicated and unreliable. Payment delays, sudden account freezes, and limited platform options have forced digital workers across the continent to navigate a maze of workarounds—from asking friends abroad for help to using multiple intermediaries that eat into their hard-earned income.

LemFi’s Global Accounts product changes this reality.

Ridwan Olalere, co-founder and CEO of LemFi, said: “African freelancers are world-class. With Global Accounts, we’re giving them what they’ve always deserved: direct access to the global financial system, no more asking friends abroad for help, no more feeling left out of global moments. Global Accounts gives you a financial identity that is as global as your ambitions.”

How LemFi Global Accounts Work

Customers can open USD and GBP accounts in minutes through the LemFi app. Each account comes with local account numbers, enabling them to receive payments directly from international clients and platforms as if they were physically present in those countries.

Their held funds can be topped up and converted at competitive rates with full transparency. Customers maintain complete control, whether withdrawing to local accounts, spending globally, or holding funds in foreign currency.

Built for Africa’s Digital Workforce

For freelancers and digital entrepreneurs:

Receive payments directly: Get paid by international clients

No more payment delays or complicated workarounds

Keep more of what you earn: transparent pricing means

Built by a team serving over 2 million global customers.

LemFi’s Global Accounts was built for the generation of African professionals who want to operate in the currencies of global commerce while staying firmly rooted at home. “This is about dignity and agency,” Olalere added. “They [African Professionals] shouldn’t have to deal with or apologise for payment complications. With Global Accounts, they can focus on their craft rather than payment logistics. They have global access and local roots.”

Available Now

LemFi Global Accounts are available immediately to customers in Nigeria, through the LemFi mobile app. The product supports USD & GBP accounts, with additional currencies planned for future releases.