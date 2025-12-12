FSL Insurance Brokers has launched FSL Insure, a mobile and web app that offers a fully digital insurance experience for individuals and businesses across Nigeria

The platform enables instant policy purchase and issuance, multi-product access, seamless payments, claim management, and advisory support within a user-friendly interface

Approved by NAICOM and developed in partnership with Safam Digital, FSL Insure aims to deepen insurance penetration, drive financial inclusion, and deliver faster, smarter service

FSL Insurance Brokers Limited, a leading insurance brokerage firm in Nigeria, has officially launched “FSL Insure”, a new mobile and web application designed to simplify, modernize, and expand access to insurance products for individuals and businesses nationwide.

The FSL Insure app offers a fully digital insurance experience, allowing users to explore, compare, purchase, and manage insurance policies in real time, anytime, anywhere, from their devices, through our partnerships with Nigeria’s foremost insurance companies.

This innovative platform has received full regulatory approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), reinforcing FSL’s commitment to compliance, transparency, and customer protection.

These capabilities were enabled through our technical partnership with Safam Digital, the developer of the application.

Adeyinka Falade, Managing Director, FSL Insurance Brokers Limited, said at a media parley, “With FSL Insure, we are digitalizing the insurance space and creating access to many as well as placing protection directly in the hands of Nigerians,” he went on “This platform represents our vision to drive financial inclusion, deepen insurance penetration, and deliver smarter, faster service to our clients.”

Adeyinka, while engaging further with journalists, highlighted the distinctive features of the “FSL Insure App.” he stated, “FSL Insure enables instant policy purchases and Issuance, provides access to multi-insurance products, supports efficient claim management and seamless payment, advisory support, and offers enhanced data protection through claims management, all within a highly user-friendly interface.

FSL Insure is redefining the insurance experience in Nigeria by shifting from paper-based, time-consuming processes to a seamless digital journey. It bridges the gap between insurance providers and underserved communities, accelerates service delivery, and empowers users to control their insurance needs with transparency, speed, and convenience.

The App issues a certificate within five minutes through five easy steps:

Step 1: Click “Getting Started”, and an array of insurance products pops up

Step 2: Click the specific product you want to purchase; the KYC form pops up

Step 3: Fill in the KYC information

Step 4: Fill in Proposal information

Step 5: Choose your preferred payment platform

Customer gets payment receipt and policy certificate via email.

By combining technology, compliance, and customer-centric innovation, FSL Insure positions FSL Insurance Brokers as a pioneer in Nigeria’s digital insurance revolution.

The FSL Insure app is now available for download on Android, iOS, and via the web platform.

About FSL Insurance Brokers Limited

FSL Insurance Brokers Limited is a licensed Nigerian insurance brokerage firm offering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions to individuals, SMEs, corporates, and government institutions. The company is committed to innovation, client protection, and service excellence.