The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed reports suggesting that France was granted access to Nigeria’s tax data, digital infrastructure, or operational control of its systems.

The denial follows widespread criticism, particularly on social media, after FIRS signed a cooperation agreement with France aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax administration through digital transformation, capacity development, and improved cross-border enforcement.

The pact comes just weeks before the formal transition of FIRS into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) scheduled for January 2026.

Official clarification from FIRS

In a statement issued on Friday and e-signed by Dr Umar Ahmed, FIRS Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, the agency clarified the nature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP).

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has noted recent publications and social media commentary expressing concerns regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed with France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP).

“While FIRS appreciates the public interest and patriotic concern, it is important to clarify that the MoU is a strictly technical assistant and capacity-building framework.

“At no point does it grant France access to Nigerian tax data, digital infrastructure, or operational control of our systems. All Nigerian laws regarding data protection, sovereignty, and cybersecurity remain fully in force, and the MoU includes robust confidentiality and data protection provisions.”

France’s expertise in tax administration

The statement highlighted DGFiP’s global reputation as one of the world’s most sophisticated tax administrations, with over 100 years of institutional experience, a workforce of more than 90,000 professionals, and recognized expertise in digital tax systems, governance, taxpayer services, and public finance management.

“This partnership is advisory, non-intrusive, and mutually beneficial, designed to strengthen FIRS’ institutional capacity as it transitions into the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS),” the agency added.

Collaboration with local innovators

FIRS also addressed concerns that Nigerian technology providers were being sidelined in the process.

“Contrary to suggestions in some quarters that local technology providers are being sidelined, FIRS continues to engage and collaborate with Nigerian innovators, including NIBSS, Interswitch, PayStack, and Flutterwave.

“The MoU is not intended to deliver technical services, but rather to provide capacity-building, advisory support, and knowledge sharing based on DGFiP’s extensive institutional experience.”

Focus on institutional strengthening

According to FIRS, the collaboration will focus on institutional strengthening, workforce development, digital transformation guidance, taxpayer education, policy modernization, and regional integration—all aligned with Nigeria’s sovereignty and national interests.

The agency emphasized that Nigeria retains full control over its tax administration and data.

“Far from compromising national control, this agreement represents a strategic initiative to modernize Nigeria’s tax administration, enhance institutional capacity, and strengthen the country’s long-term economic resilience. Nigeria remains fully in command of its tax systems, data, and policy direction.”

FIRS reiterated its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and collaboration in the pursuit of national development, while encouraging informed public discourse on tax reforms.

What you should know

On Wednesday, FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji and the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of both countries.

The agreement, signed at the French Embassy in Abuja, brings FIRS into a formal working partnership with France’s tax authority, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, one of Europe’s most technologically advanced revenue agencies.

Adedeji said the partnership symbolises a shared ambition to build “stronger, more resilient and forward-looking” tax systems at a time global public finance is being reshaped by technology, artificial intelligence and cross-border digital commerce.