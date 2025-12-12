Beelpointintroduces a simplified six-step onboarding process for FIRS e-invoice compliance

Businesses can easily transition from sandbox to production with full regulatory compliance

Early onboarding before December 31,2025includes a complimentary trial period at no cost

Beelpoint has introduced a streamlined, six-step onboarding process to help Nigerian businesses comply seamlessly with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) e-invoice directive.

The guide walks companies through enabling their e-invoicing accounts on the FIRS portal, selecting Telepac Africa Nigeria Limited as their default Access Point Provider, and using Beelpoint to test, create, and transmit compliant e-invoices directly to the FIRS.

With a user-friendly interface and clear integration steps, Beelpoint simplifies a process many businesses find technically complex, ensuring smooth transition from sandbox to production and guaranteeing full regulatory compliance.

Businesses that onboard before December 31, 2025, also enjoy a complimentary trial period at no cost.