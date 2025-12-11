The Lagos Polo Club proudly announces the commencement of the 2025 edition of The Captain’s Cup, an annual inter-club tournament that stands as one of the Club’s most treasured traditions.

Scheduled to hold over two festive weekends — December 12th–14th and December 19th–21st — the tournament once again gathers the Club’s finest talent to honour the legacy of leadership that has shaped Lagos Polo Club for generations.

Rooted in heritage and designed to celebrate the calibre of polo within the Club, the Captain’s Cup continues its mission of showcasing the depth of skill, sportsmanship, and community that define Lagos Polo Club as Nigeria’s premier polo institution.

A Tournament Honouring Leadership and Legacy

Each year, The Captain’s Cup is staged as a tribute to the past Captains of the Lagos Polo Club, custodians of a tradition spanning decades. These individuals have anchored the Club’s values, stewarded its evolution, and contributed to the flourishing of polo culture in Nigeria.

In his official welcome message, Lagos Polo Club President, Adeyemo Alakija, reflects on the significance of this legacy:

“Welcome to the 2025 edition of the Captain’s Cup at The Lagos Polo Club. This annual inter-club tournament stands as a tribute to the enduring legacy of leadership within our sport. The teams participating honour the past polo captains who have faithfully served our club over the years, reminding us of the rich history and spirit that define Lagos Polo Club.”

“The Captain’s Cup is more than a competition; it is a permanent feature on our polo season calendar that brings out the very best in polo talent while fostering camaraderie both on and off the field. I extend a warm welcome to all players, officials, fans, and partners attending this year’s tournament. Thank you for your support, and may this Captain’s Cup continue to inspire excellence in our sport for years to come.”

This dual commitment to sportsmanship and community has positioned the Captain’s Cup as a signature highlight in the Club’s season calendar, a tournament that is as meaningful as it is exciting.

A Celebration of Homegrown Talent

The Captain’s Cup is traditionally defined by the strength of its homegrown players, many of whom have risen through the Club’s development pipeline. For 2025, this ethos remains a focal point.

Captain of the Lagos Polo Club, Mohammed S. Dangote, reinforces this sentiment:

“Another year and another Captain’s Cup. This tournament showcases the best Lagos Polo Club has to offer in terms of our homegrown members, where the best players amongst our club get to compete at different levels.

Within the Captain’s Cup, we again feature the PMC Cup for up-and-coming players, and the main Captain’s Cup where more established, higher-skilled players compete. We are also continuing the tradition of the Local Pros Exhibition — a platform where developing local professionals can showcase their abilities.”

“This exhibition remains one of the cornerstones of our development drive: a crucial way of identifying and uplifting those with talent but without means. We look forward to another exciting and explosive tournament and hope to welcome you all again shortly.”

This multipronged programme — from rising youth players to seasoned club entrants — continues to strengthen the pipeline for Nigerian polo and reflects the Club’s expanding commitment to nurturing new talent.

The 2025 Teams: Honouring the Captains

As is tradition, each team competing in The Captain’s Cup bears the name of a past Club Captain, reinforcing the tournament’s purpose as a celebration of history, honour, and stewardship.

The 10 teams competing in the 2025 edition are:

Team Oni Team Fasinro Team Ojora Team Makanjuola Team Olashoju Team Alakija Team Adebayo Team Amusan Team Debs Team Ogunbanjo

These names are more than identifiers, they also represent pillars of the Club’s history and the individuals whose leadership carried the Lagos Polo Club through pivotal chapters. Their contributions find renewed expression every year as players ride under their banners with pride, discipline, and competitive spirit.

A Tournament Strengthened by Exceptional Partners

The Lagos Polo Club acknowledges the brands and institutions whose commitment and support help elevate the Captain’s Cup to its distinguished status.

The 2025 edition is proudly supported by:

Stanbic IBTC — Main Sponsor

Bemil Security — Co-Sponsor

Their contribution ensures not only the continued excellence of the tournament but also the Club’s ability to invest in infrastructure, development initiatives, and the overall spectator experience. Their partnership reflects a shared belief in polo’s capacity to inspire leadership, foster community, and promote heritage-driven sporting culture in Nigeria.

A Season of Competition, Camaraderie, and Club Spirit

Spanning two weekends, the Captain’s Cup offers an engaging tournament structure, bringing together members, families, supporters, and special guests for six days of world-class polo action.

Spectators can look forward to:

The Main Captain’s Cup Matches featuring Lagos Polo Club’s top-rated players

The PMC Cup, highlighting rising club talent

The Local Pros Exhibition, spotlighting developing professionals

Family-friendly Club activities, refreshments, and social gathering spaces

Together, these elements enrich the tournament’s profile as both a sporting event and a tradition of community.

The Lagos Polo Club also invites new and returning guests to experience the warm hospitality the Club is known for, from its vibrant sidelines to its strong culture of fellowship.

About the Captain’s Cup

Founded as a tribute to the Lagos Polo Club’s past captains, The Captain’s Cup is one of the Club’s most important inter-club tournaments. Over the years, it has become a symbol of continuity; linking generations of leadership to generations of players. It is a tournament that celebrates discipline, heritage, excellence, and the unique character of Lagos Polo Club.

About Lagos Polo Club

Established in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club is Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious polo institution, renowned for its enduring commitment to sportsmanship, tradition, and community engagement. With a robust development programme and a diverse membership base, the Club continues to champion the growth of Nigerian polo locally and internationally.

For media enquiries, partnerships, or further information, please contact: Bukky George-Taylor bukky@roberttaylormedia.com