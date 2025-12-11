YouTube has announced that Omoni Oboli TV and Itelediconstudio are among the platforms that topped Nigeria’s most-searched and most-watched creators list for 2025.

The company disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Addy Awofisayo, YouTube’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The announcement comes as the platform introduces a new personalised “Recap” feature designed to help users reflect on their viewing habits for the year.

What they are saying

According to Awofisayo, Nigeria’s creative scene continued to shape digital culture in 2025, driven by fast-rising musicians, Nollywood storytellers and influential online creators. She said the year was marked by explosive musical talent and captivating storytellers who helped cement Nollywood’s global relevance.

Awofisayo explained that the newly introduced Recap feature gives every user a fun, personal way to celebrate the videos that made their year special. She added that YouTube remains “a unique window into the heart of culture,” reflecting the sounds, stories and moments that shaped how people danced, laughed and connected throughout the year.

“These creators are not just making videos; they are building creative powerhouses and shaping the future of entertainment in Nigeria,” Awofisayo said.

On X, Google celebrated Nigeria’s top creator of 2025, posting “Omoni Oboli! 🎉 You are an absolute powerhouse storyteller! From keeping us glued to our screens to building an amazing community on Omoni Oboli TV, your impact is undeniable. P.S. Asking for a friend… what does Achalugo mean?”

More insights

YouTube’s 2025 data shows how strongly Nollywood, gospel music and Afrobeats shaped digital viewing habits in Nigeria.

Others on the list of top creators for the year are Uchenna Mbunabo TV, Saira Movies, Maurice Sam TV, RuthKadiri247, APATATV+, Uche Montana TV, Sonia Uche TV, Brain Jotter.

The music category for 2025 also highlighted a blend of gospel resonance and Afrobeats dominance. “No Turning Back II” by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor was the most-watched music video of the year, pointing to the rise of inspirational and faith-based content among Nigerian audiences.

Others are Shallipopi – Laho (Official Video), Davido – With You (Official Video) featuring Omah Lay, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young John – 99 (Official Video) featuring Daecolm, Asake – Why Love (Official Video), Rema – Baby (Is It A Crime), Chella – My Darling (Official Visualiser), Wizkid – Kese (Dance) (Official Video), Shallipopi and Burna Boy – Laho li (Official Video), Davido – With You featuring Omah Lay (Visualizer).

What you should know

Last week, Google released its 2025 Year in Search report for Nigeria, highlighting the topics, events and personalities that captured Nigerians’ attention throughout the year.

Senator Natasha Akpoti and footballer Eberechi Eze emerged as the most searched Nigerian personalities.

Beyond Akpoti and Eze, other Nigerian figures who attracted significant searches include Governor Sim Fubara, Chika Ike, Mr Eazi, Kemi Adetiba and Hilda Baci. The report noted that curiosity about words and phrases remained high, with terms such as Achalugo, allegedly and Labubu trending among users.