Nigeria’s aviation sector is at an inflection point, with passenger volumes projected to grow from 15.8 million in 2023 to 25.7 million by 2029, driven by strategic reforms such as removal from the Cape Town Convention risk list and clearance of $700 million in trapped airline funds.

Infrastructure investments and upcoming airport concessions in 2025 will modernize facilities, embed passenger-centric design, and integrate technology platforms for operational excellence, while regional connectivity and cargo development offer additional growth opportunities.

Workforce development initiatives, including N3.6 billion for NCAT annexes and international partnerships for knowledge transfer, aim to ensure skilled talent keeps pace with infrastructure growth, positioning Nigeria as a continental aviation leader.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a building solutions company and manufacturer of premium building materials and solutions brands across cement, mortar, plaster of paris and readymix concrete, has unveiled a new thematic campaign tagged” Beyond Buildings” geared towards highlighting its impact and contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructural development.

The campaign was unveiled by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi on Monday, November 8, 2025 in Lagos.

Alade-Akinyemi noted that the campaign highlights how Lafarge, through innovative and sustainable building solutions, has continued to shape the socio-economic development and progress of Nigerians and Nigeria by contributing to the construction of various structures, including iconic buildings and bridges, stadiums, hospitals, roads, and more, ultimately aiding the nation’s overall growth.

“For over six decades, beyond the manufacturing of building solutions, we have partnered in building the very foundation of Nigeria’s infrastructural development and its future. With our innovative solutions, we have made a significant contribution to our nation’s progress by providing essential building materials for numerous landmark projects. This also extends to the expansion of our production capacity nationwide, creating jobs and livelihoods, bringing development to communities, and introducing innovative products to meet the ever-evolving construction needs of Nigeria,” he said.

He described the campaign as a celebration of strength, innovation, history, shared success, and the power of progress, noting that it is the story of the company’s humble beginnings, which dates back to 1960 when its first factory began production.

“The Beyond Buildings campaign is the story of our vision, which is to be the leading building solutions company, driving innovation and operational excellence to create a greener planet and enable national progress. It shifts the narrative from our products to the profound impact we make on human lives. Our materials transform into national landmarks, powering jobs, livelihoods, and development across every state,” he noted.

The thematic campaign ‘Beyond Buildings’ spotlights how Lafarge has been a strong and steady partner in building infrastructure that underpins Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.

“We are celebrating our enduring legacy and committing to a new era of sustainable and innovative growth. This campaign empowers us to tell that story with confidence and clarity,” he added.

Delivering his remarks, the Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbenga Onimowo, stressed that the premiere viewing is an opportunity to share the compelling reasons why the company’s story, ‘Beyond Buildings,’ must be told.

Onimowo stated that the campaign aims to reinforce the company’s position at the heart of Nigeria’s construction growth since independence, as demonstrated by its extensive footprint of infrastructure development across every corner of the country.

‘However, our contribution is not merely about building solutions including cement, mortar, plaster of paris and readymix concrete. It’s about the shared future and the national development we actively enable,’ he said.

He stated that the campaign was designed to move the conversation past the physical structures and shine a light on the socio-economic impact that the company helps create.

“Our campaign highlights the immense progress built on the concrete of trust since 1960. Our materials are integral to iconic landmarks like the National Theatre, 1st and 2nd Niger Bridges, Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, the National Assembly Complex and countless national, commercial, academic and residential structures nationwide,” he added.

The event was well attended by distinguished stakeholders from the building and construction sector as well as the arts, culture, media and entertainment industry, alongside many of the company's esteemed customers including veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD); Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw.