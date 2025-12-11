African Energy Business School officially launched and opened applications for its inaugural March 2026 cohort.

Programmes will integrate technical, commercial, and strategic aspects of the energy value chain, delivered through virtual and in-person sessions.

The School aims to build a talent pipeline for Africa’s next generation of energy leaders, with strong industry engagement and practical curriculum.

African Energy Business School (AEBS) today announced its official launch and the commencement of applications for its inaugural March 2026 cohort, marking a decisive step toward reshaping energy education and leadership development across the African continent.

AEBS is a pan-African professional institution dedicated to training, upskilling and retooling current and future leaders in oil, gas, power and emerging energy systems.

The School is designed as a bridge between industry, policy and academia, with programmes that integrate technical depth, commercial rigor and strategic thinking for the fast-evolving African energy landscape.

“AEBS was created to answer a very specific question: who will design, finance and operate Africa’s next generation of energy projects,” said Engr. Azamosa Victor, Founder/President of African Energy Business School. “Our goal is to build that talent pipeline. We want reservoir and drilling engineers who understand project finance, policy professionals who understand LNG value chains, and executives who can speak both the language of molecules and megawatts.”

The March 2026 intake will open with a flagship cohort that combines diploma and executive-level programmes focused on the full energy value chain, from upstream exploration and production to midstream gas and LNG infrastructure, downstream refining and marketing, power and renewables, and cross-cutting themes such as energy policy, regulation, ESG, digital technologies and project finance.

Programmes will be delivered through a blend of live virtual classes, intensive in-person sessions in key African and global energy hubs, and project-based learning anchored on real assets and deals. Faculty will include senior industry practitioners, regulators, financiers and academics with deep experience across Africa and international markets.

“Our curriculum is intentionally practical,” Victor added. “Participants will not only study case studies on FLNG, refineries, gas processing, power projects and renewables, they will engage with real field development plans, commercial structures and regulatory frameworks that are shaping transactions today in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.”

The School will operate with strong industry engagement through advisory input, guest lectures, live project work and potential internship or project-placement opportunities with partner companies. AEBS will also work closely with regulators and regional institutions to align its programmes with national and continental energy priorities.

“Our vision is that, over time, AEBS becomes a reference point for African energy capability,” Victor said. “When investors, governments or operators think of credible African energy talent, they should be able to trace a significant portion of that talent back to AEBS and its community.”

Applications for the March 2026 cohort are now open to professionals across Africa and the diaspora who are working in, or seeking to transition into, oil and gas, power, renewables, project development, energy finance, policy and regulation, and related fields. The inaugural cohort will be highly selective, with a focus on diversity across geography, discipline and professional background.

Prospective participants can obtain further information on admission requirements, programme structure, tuition and available support by visiting the AEBS website at www.africanenergy.institute.

“As Africa moves deeper into a gas-driven and technology-enabled energy future, the quality of our people will determine the quality of our projects,” Victor concluded. “AEBS is our contribution to building that foundation, one cohort at a time.”

About African Energy Business School (AEBS)

African Energy Business School is a pan-African professional institution focused on advanced education, training and leadership development for the oil, gas, power and broader energy sector.

AEBS offers diploma and executive programmes that combine technical depth, commercial insight and strategic context, tailored to the realities of African markets and projects. The School works closely with industry, regulators and financiers to ensure its curriculum remains practical, current and deployment-ready.