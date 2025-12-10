The U.S. State Department has revoked roughly 85,000 visas over the past year, an unprecedented number that reflects the Trump administration’s broadened approach to immigration enforcement and its tightened review of foreign visitors and students.

Administration officials say the surge in revocations is rooted in public-safety concerns, though immigrant-rights groups warn that the expanding criteria risk sweeping up people whose infractions do not pose meaningful threats.

More than 8,000 of the revoked visas belonged to international students, more than twice the number recorded the previous year, according to a State Department official who confirmed the figures.

While some of the decisions stemmed from criminal allegations, including driving under the influence, assault, and theft, officials say the higher tally also reflects new vetting practices and a more aggressive posture toward perceived risks.

What officials said

“These are individuals we believe pose a direct threat to community safety,” the official said, noting that the administration had instructed consular staff to take a more expansive view of behaviors considered relevant to visa eligibility.

The heightened scrutiny has touched several visa categories. In recent weeks, the administration directed consular officers to apply additional review to applicants for H-1B visas, which are commonly used by technology companies and other employers to hire specialized workers from abroad.

According to internal guidance reported by U.S. media, officers have been told to deny visas to applicants believed to have participated in efforts to block or suppress protected speech, while in the United States, a standard that immigration lawyers say is unusually broad and difficult to evaluate.

What you should know

The stepped-up enforcement comes alongside a series of new restrictions. Last week, the administration announced that it would halt immigration from 19 countries already subject to partial or full travel limitations, citing ongoing security concerns.

The State Department also unveiled a new visa-restriction policy aimed at individuals suspected of involvement in anti-Christian attacks in Nigeria, one of several measures the administration has tied to efforts to counter religiously motivated violence abroad.

In a separate move, U.S. officials said they had revoked visas for six executives from a Mexican air travel company and their immediate relatives, accusing the group of collaborating with smuggling networks to facilitate the movement of migrants, including minors, through Central America. The officials said the network helped coordinate transportation and produced fraudulent travel documents.

The administration’s approach has drawn praise from supporters who argue that U.S. vetting systems have long been too permissive. But civil-liberties groups and several academic organizations say the sweeping revocations, particularly among students, could discourage legitimate travel, strain educational institutions and complicate international research ties.

State Department officials have emphasized that the expanded reviews will be ongoing, not episodic. For many applicants, the message is clear: the bar for entering or remaining in the United States is rising, and it is likely to continue doing so.