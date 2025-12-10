Moremonee wins Innovative Firm of the Year at AiCDA 2025

Company introduced groundbreaking features like Snappy, Trusted Partner, and Lion Guard

Youth-centric design positions Moremonee as Africa’s leading Gen Z digital bank

African Industrial & Development Awards (AiDCA) has announced Moremonee as the “Innovative Firm of the Year” for the 2025 edition.

AiCDA is a prestigious continental honour celebrating organisations that drive Africa’s advancement through technology and impactful solutions. This award arrives during a year of extraordinary growth and international visibility for Moremonee.

In the past 12 months, the company has been featured in over 50 global publications, including Business Insider, Street Insider, The Affluenz Magazine, and Yahoo News, further establishing its reputation as a leader in African fintech innovation.

The AiCDA recognition reflects the company’s pioneering approach to simplifying financial services. Among Moremonee’s standout innovations are:

Snappy: The snappy feature allows users to snap an account number when making a payment, instantly auto‑filling recipient details and accelerating transaction speed.

Trusted Partner: Trusted Partner is another groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind feature in Africa that lets users appoint a trusted contact who can temporarily lock their account during theft or emergencies.

Lion Guard: It’s a security toggle that restricts all outgoing transactions until disabled by the user.

Tap‑n‑Pay: Tap-n-Pay is a contactless withdrawal method that lets users access cash by simply tapping their cards on Moremonee POS terminals.

FutureBox: This savings feature empowers financial growth by offering up to 22 % annual interest across three structured savings plans tailored to user goals: Future Landlord (3 months, 4 %), Jethro (6 months, 10 %), and Makarios (12 months, 22 %).

Moremonee’s youth‑centric design philosophy has positioned it as the preferred Gen Z digital bank, delivering modern, fast, and intuitive features designed for today’s lifestyle. The company expressed gratitude for the AiCDA recognition and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering world‑class financial solutions for Africa and beyond.