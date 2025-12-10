7-Fifteen Capital appoints Tolu Ayankoya as Group Chief Operating Officer and Ifeoma Irrechukwu as Chief Operating Officer

Appointments aim to strengthen governance, optimise operations, and drive sustainable growth across subsidiaries

New leaders bring extensive international experience in strategy, governance, and operational excellence

7-Fifteen Capital, a premier real estate development firm, is pleased to announce two strategic appointments to its leadership team: Tolu Ayankoya as Group Chief Operating Officer (“GCOO”) for 7-Fifteen Capital and its subsidiaries, and Ifeoma Irrechukwu as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of 7-Fifteen Capital.

The appointments of Mr. Ayankoya and Mrs. Irrechukwu are pivotal to 7-Fifteen Capital’s strategic direction, which is focused on building robust governance structures, achieving operational excellence, and driving sustainable growth across its diversified portfolio.

Mr. Ayankoya joins 7-Fifteen Capital with over 12 years of international experience leading complex transformation, governance, and delivery programmes across top-tier financial institutions in England, including HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and Barclays. He brings deep expertise in portfolio management, operational governance, and strategic execution within large-scale, high-performance environments.

In his new role, Mr. Ayankoya will work closely with 7-Fifteen Capital’s leadership to establish 7-Fifteen’s holding company structure, strengthen governance frameworks, streamline processes, and enhance overall performance across its subsidiaries which includes; Fifteenth Developments – a real estate development firm specialized in affordable housing, Husk Collections – a boutique hospitality brand focused on redefining hospitality across West Africa, and the forthcoming Seven Asset Management, created to deliver structured, high-performance investment solutions rooted in deep real estate knowledge.

Mrs. Irrechukwu is a results-driven individual and strategic leader with over a decade of experience in strategy and management consulting, financial management, and operational excellence. She has worked across multiple sectors, helping organizations improve efficiency, strengthen governance, and execute complex initiatives with clarity and discipline.

At 7-Fifteen Capital, she will partner with senior leaders to drive transformation, optimize processes, implement data-driven solutions, and ensure the firm operates with greater efficiency and achieves sustainable growth.

Tope Adekoya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 7-Fifteen Capital, commented on the appointments:

‘Tolu and Ifeoma are exceptional leaders whose deep international experience and commitment to operational rigor will be invaluable as we scale our businesses and launch Seven Asset Management. Their expertise in governance, compliance, and strategic execution is precisely what 7-Fifteen needs to strengthen our foundation and drive our next phase of growth. These appointments underscore our commitment to building a world-class organization capable of delivering excellence and superior value.’