Standard Chartered has completed the transfer of its banking operations in Cameroon to Access Bank Cameroon, marking the final stage of its strategic exit from the market.

The development was confirmed in a statement dated December 5, 2025, obtained by Nairametrics.

The transaction is part of Standard Chartered’s broader effort to streamline its footprint across sub-Saharan Africa, following earlier divestments in Angola, The Gambia, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone.

What Standard Chartered is saying

Announcing the completion of the handover, the bank said the transaction supports its global realignment objectives.

“We are pleased to announce the successful handover of Standard Chartered’s Cameroon business to Access Bank Cameroon,” the statement said.

“The handover is in line with Standard Chartered’s global strategy, aimed at achieving operational efficiencies, reducing complexity, and driving scale,” it added.

Background to the divestment

Standard Chartered had in April 2022 announced plans to divest from seven markets across Africa and the Middle East, including Cameroon, as part of a strategic review of its international operations.

The completion of the migration to Access Bank marks the conclusion of that process in Cameroon and ushers in a new phase for Access Bank’s expansion in Central Africa.

The financial Institution has now divested in Angola, The Gambia, Tanzania, Cameroon and Sierra Leone.

Commenting on the transition, Anna Asonganyi, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Cameroon, described the development as a significant milestone for the bank.

“This transition represents a pivotal moment for Standard Chartered as we refocus our efforts on our core strengths,” she said.

She noted that the bank prioritised continuity and stability throughout the process, adding that staff and clients remained at the centre of the transition.

Asonganyi expressed confidence that under Access Bank’s ownership, customers and employees would continue to enjoy the quality of service they were accustomed to.

Standard Chartered to remain active in capital flows

Also speaking on the development, Kariuki Ngari, Managing Director and CEO, Kenya, said the divestment aligns with the bank’s long-term vision.

“In 2022, Standard Chartered announced the strategic decision to sell our business in seven markets in Africa and the Middle East, which allows us to deliver efficiencies, reduce complexity, drive scale and serve our clients where we can make the most impact,” he said.

“Today, Standard Chartered Cameroon officially transfers to Access Bank, and we have worked very closely together to complete this acquisition.”

Ngari thanked Cameroonian regulators for their support and acknowledged employees for their role in the transition, wishing them success in their future careers with Access Bank.

He added that despite the onshore exit, Standard Chartered would continue to facilitate international capital flows into Cameroon, maintaining its role as a bridge for global trade and investment.

According to the statement, teams from both institutions worked closely over the past few years to integrate branches, staff, systems, and clients into Access Bank’s existing network.

The integration is expected to unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and improved banking services, benefiting customers and employees alike.

What you should know

The latest exit is coming barely six months after Access Bank announced the acquisition of Standard Chartered Tanzania’s Consumer, Private, and Business Banking division in June.

The company made this announcement via its Tanzania branch Instagram handle, claiming the move “significantly expands its capacity to offer inclusive, digitally-driven financial services across Tanzania, East Africa, and beyond”.

Standard Chartered says these exits become necessary in order to fund incremental investment in its leading wealth management business.