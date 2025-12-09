Korrency has officially launched in the UK, expanding its modern cross-border payments platform to one of the world’s largest remittance corridors, enabling fast, transparent transfers to African countries, Canada, and selected European destinations.

The platform offers competitive exchange rates, zero transfer fees on eligible corridors, real-time transaction tracking, and virtual GBP/EUR account details for freelancers and remote workers, supported by licensed EMI partners for compliance and security.

Korrency’s entry into the UK targets a growing market where remittances exceeded $10.8 billion in 2022, providing a mobile-first alternative to traditional channels with robust AML and data protection frameworks for user confidence.

Korrency, a modern cross-border payments platform serving people across Africa, the UK, Canada, and Europe, has officially launched in the United Kingdom.

The expansion builds on the company’s growth in Canada and positions Korrency within one of the world’s largest and most active remittance corridors, where millions of Africans continue to support families, education, and businesses back home.

Since its launch in Canada in 2024, Korrency has focused on delivering a clearer, faster, and more transparent way for users to move money across borders.

Entering the UK aligns with the platform’s long-term strategy to connect major global financial hubs that serve Africans at home and abroad.

A Simpler Way to Send and Receive Money

Through the Korrency app, users in the UK can send money to Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and other supported African markets—as well as to Canada and selected destinations across Europe. Transfers are designed to be fast, with many completing within minutes.

Actual timing may vary based on the receiving institution, partner availability, currency, and any required compliance checks.

Eligible users can also receive GBP and EUR payments through dedicated virtual account details (IBANs) provided by Korrency’s licensed Electronic Money Institution (EMI) partner.

These account details enable freelancers, remote workers, and professionals to receive international payments directly into their Korrency wallet.

Korrency offers competitive, upfront exchange rates, no Korrency transfer fees on eligible corridors, and transparent pricing before every transaction. Real-time status updates allow users to monitor each transfer from initiation to completion.

“Our mission is to embed clarity, trust, and fairness into global payments,” said Sam Egbeocha, CEO of Korrency. “People deserve full visibility—from rates to timelines—and confidence at every step.”

A Growing Market with Strong Demand

The United Kingdom remains one of the most important remittance hubs in the world. According to the World Bank, the UK sent an estimated $10.8 billion abroad in 2022, a significant share of which was directed to African countries. These flows support essential needs, including family care, education, healthcare, and small business operations.

Despite the size of the market, many traditional money transfer channels still charge high service fees, experience delays, and offer limited transparency. Korrency aims to offer a more modern, mobile-first alternative tailored to today’s global African community.

Security, Regulation, and User Protection

Korrency is registered with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business (MSB) in Canada and operates under a robust AML, CTF, and sanctions compliance framework.

In the UK and Europe, all regulated payment and account services—including GBP/EUR account details—are provided through Korrency’s licensed EMI partner, which is authorised and supervised by the relevant financial authorities. Customer transactions and data are protected using enterprise-grade encryption, secure infrastructure, and ongoing security monitoring.

Users in the UK can fund their Korrency wallet via bank transfers or supported debit cards, while Canadian users continue to access Interac transfers.

Getting Started

New users can download the Korrency app, sign up, complete identity verification, and begin funding their wallet within minutes. Once verified, they can send and receive money across supported countries and corridors directly from their mobile device.

The Korrency app is available on the App Store and Google Play,. Corridor and feature availability may vary depending on country and user eligibility.