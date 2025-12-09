CFG Africa launched its N1 billion CFG Ethical Fund at the Client Engagement Forum 2025, positioning it as a strategic diversification tool for investors seeking consistent income through Sharia-compliant and ethically screened investments.

The SEC-regulated fund, priced at N1,000 per unit, is managed by CFG Asset Management with AVA Trustees as Trustee, Rand Merchant Bank as Custodian, One17 Capital as Sharia Adviser, and CardinalStone Registrars as Registrar, offering balanced exposure to Sukuk, fixed income, and equities.

CFG Africa reaffirmed its client-centric philosophy anchored on risk management and research, leveraging its integrated structure to deliver competitive returns and advise on large-scale enterprise growth across sectors including real estate, healthcare, and defense.

In a major strategic play to fortify client portfolios against market volatility, leading financial services group CFG Africa officially launched its N1,000,000,000 CFG Ethical Fund at the high-level Client Engagement Forum 2025.

The exclusive event, held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, focused on the theme: “2026 in Focus—Opportunities for growth, navigating uncharted terrains,” positioning the new fund as a core tool for strategic diversification.

The successful launch underscores the integrated strength of the CFG Africa group, which leverages the complementary expertise of CFG Maynard (brokerage, investment banking) and CFG Asset Management (wealth and fund management) to deliver comprehensive investment strategies.

The highlighted focus of the gathering was the official unveiling of the N1,000,000,000 CFG Ethical Fund. This SEC-regulated unit trust scheme, managed by CFG Asset Management Limited is registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The N1 Billion CFG Ethical Fund

The fund is a N1,000,000,000 actively managed, open-ended unit trust with an offer Price is N1000 per unit.

The fund’s structure involves CFG Asset Management Limited as the Fund Manager, AVA Trustees Limited as the Trustee, One17 Capital as the Sharia Adviser, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN) as the Custodian, and Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited as the Registrar.

The CFG Ethical Fund seeks to deliver consistent income through carefully selected Sukuk and other Sharia- Compliant investments. The fund is guided by ethical principles and sharia law, ensuring all assets comply with islamic finance standards and avoid interest-based or prohibited sectors. It provides balanced exposure across a diverse ethical and Sharia-compliant instruments—including Sukuk, fixed income, and equities to reduce risk and enhance stability.

CEO’s Address: Strategy Anchored on Risk Management and Research

Addressing the elite gathering, Babajide Lawani, MD/CEO of CFG Africa, detailed the group’s client-centric philosophy, emphasizing that the firm’s value proposition is built on partnership and security.

Lawani stressed that the firm’s integrated structure allows it to go beyond simple transactional services, providing a platform for collaboration and deep market insights. On the core strategy for delivering competitive returns, Lawani was unequivocal:

“We are quite market powered. We deliver competitive returns to all of our clients anchored around risk management driven by thorough research,” he stated.

Lawani further highlighted CFG’s commitment to facilitating large-scale enterprise growth across various sectors. He affirmed the firm’s readiness to advise clients on “your next real estate deal… your next capital raise… about expanding your business around Nigeria,” citing deep sector expertise, including health care and defence.

About CFG

CFG Africa is an Investment Bank focused on delivering innovative financial solutions across key market segments. Its three subsidiaries—CFG Asset Management, CFG Maynard, and CFG Africa Trustees work together as an integrated platform for clients seeking secure and competitive investment options.

Guided by a “safety before profit” philosophy, CFG prioritizes capital preservation through investments in secured instruments such as government securities, high-grade commercial papers, and placements with top-tier financial institutions.

Find out more about CFG Africa at www.cfgafrica.com