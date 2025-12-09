Canada will introduce a new Express Entry category in early 2026 to help foreign doctors working in the country transition to permanent residence.

The announcement was issued in a December 8, 2025 news release by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The move comes as Canada faces persistent shortages of physicians and continues broader reforms aimed at stabilising the health system and attracting high-skilled talent.

What they are saying

IRCC said the new category will target international doctors who have at least one year of Canadian work experience in eligible occupations earned within the last three years. Qualified applicants will receive invitations to apply for permanent residence once draws begin in 2026.

“We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026,” IRCC stated.

In addition, Ottawa will reserve 5,000 federal admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers. These spaces come on top of existing Provincial Nominee Program allocations. Successful nominees will also receive expedited 14-day work permit processing while their permanent residence applications are pending.

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the new pathway will help Canada attract global talent and retain doctors already serving patients.

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,”

Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, noted that increasing the number of qualified physicians is essential to improving timely access to care across the country.

“Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it,” Chi said

What you should know

Whilst Canada introduces a new Express Entry pathway for foreign doctors, it is also tightening its immigration system for 2026. Study permit allocations will drop to 408,000, down from 437,000 in 2025, with provincial and territorial quotas to manage inflows. Graduate students at public institutions, K–12 students, and returning students are exempt, while others must meet new attestation requirements

Starting in August 2025, all applicants for permanent residence through Express Entry, including family members, will be required to complete an immigration medical exam before submitting their applications.

The minimum settlement fund requirement has also increased for applicants under the Federal Skilled Worker and Federal Skilled Trades programs. Single applicants must now show CAD 15,263, up CAD 573 from 2024, with higher thresholds for larger families.