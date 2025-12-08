The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday launched the spoken-word version of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025), aimed at enhancing public understanding of the law.

The Act, signed into law earlier in the year by President Bola Tinubu, is now being presented in audio format to make it more accessible to Nigerians.

The launch took place during the Capital Market Committee meeting in Lagos, where Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi, a legal practitioner specializing in energy, natural resources, banking, and capital markets, presented the spoken-word rendition on behalf of the SEC.

Ajayi emphasized that the initiative would democratize access to the law.

“This initiative will promote integrity, trust and wider market participation,” he said, adding that the move reinforces the capital market as a national asset open to every citizen.

USSD verification service to curb fraud

In addition to the spoken-word ISA, the SEC also introduced a USSD verification service for capital-market operators via 347138#. The service was launched by Dr. Segun Aina, a global banking leader, who noted its importance in combating fraud.

“This platform will curb fraud and reduce losses from illegal Ponzi schemes. The service will enhance trust and transparency in the market,” Aina said.

“SEC Nigeria is known as the most supportive and most accessible across the globe, this should be upheld.”

Targeting young investors

SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama explained that the spoken-word ISA was designed to reach younger demographics, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who prefer audio and digital formats over lengthy documents.

Agama described capital-market knowledge as a tool for wealth creation and inclusion.

“The market is going digital, the young ones are interested so this is just the beginning. We are committed to doing more,” he said.

“Access to information empowers investors and strengthens confidence. SEC aims to make the market a solution provider for economic challenges. This is also to ensure that the capital market supports national growth and the drive toward a $1 trillion economy.”

Expanding digital outreach

Agama revealed that the SEC is working proactively with other regulators to expand market education. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being signed with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deepen digital outreach and enhance financial literacy across communities.

“We want capital market education to reach every demographic, including children,” he said.

Strengthening cybersecurity

On security, Agama noted that SEC staff are undergoing training to strengthen cybersecurity readiness, with new tools being acquired to mitigate risks. While no major cyber threats have been recorded, the Commission maintains strong risk-management systems.

He reaffirmed SEC’s commitment to protecting investors and safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s capital market.