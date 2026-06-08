The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Lagos office of PWAN MAX Property and Business Solutions Ltd.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Lagos office of PWAN MAX Property and Business Solutions Ltd.

The commission’s action is over alleged non-compliance with regulatory directives arising from consumer complaints involving unallocated plots of land, according to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

The enforcement action, carried out on Monday, followed the company’s alleged failure to comply with a Compliance Notice issued under Section 150 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

What they are saying

Speaking during the exercise, the FCCPC’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Olubunmi Otti, said the commission commenced investigations into the company in February 2025 after receiving a complaint from a consumer who alleged that 20 plots of land that had been fully paid for were yet to be allocated.

According to Otti, the company initially failed to honour two invitations from the commission and was subsequently summoned to appear before the agency.

She disclosed that PWAN MAX later undertook to allocate the 20 plots and provide all necessary documentation to the affected subscribers on or before June 30, 2025.

“Following the expiration of the timeline, the commission issued a Compliance Notice in accordance with Section 150 of the FCCPA, clearly outlining the nature of the breach, the required remedial actions, the compliance timeline and the consequences of non-compliance,” Otti said.

She added that the company’s failure to remedy the breach compelled the commission to invoke its statutory powers under Section 150(4)(a) of the FCCPA, which permits the closure of business premises where violations persist after a compliance notice has been ignored.

“The sealing of the premises will remain in force until the commission is satisfied that the breach has been fully remedied, after which a compliance certificate may be issued,” she stated.

More context

Beyond the initial complaint, Otti revealed that the commission was currently investigating other petitions against the company relating to land transactions, investments and allegations of non-allocation of properties paid for by subscribers.

She noted that affected consumers may be entitled to refunds where necessary and warned that failure by the company to comply could result in prosecution.

“If they fail to refund the money, the law empowers us to prosecute. We are issuing a summons, and they are expected to appear before the commission within seven days,” she said.

According to reports, FCCPC officials reportedly found no staff members at the company’s premises during the enforcement exercise.

A notice displayed at the entrance and signed by management informed clients and Property Business Owners (PBOs) that the company was observing a five-day staff fasting and prayer programme from June 8 to June 12, with normal operations expected to resume on June 15.

What you should know

The latest enforcement action adds to a growing crackdown by the FCCPC on real estate firms accused of violating consumer rights and failing to honour contractual obligations to property buyers.

Recall that in May 2026, the Commission sealed two real estate companies Ochacho Group Worldwide and Ti-Bilon over alleged refund and property-related complaints by consumers.

The enforcement exercise, which was carried out alongside security operatives, followed allegations that the companies failed to comply with compliance notices issued by the Commission.

According to the Commission, the companies’ alleged failure to comply with those directives necessitated regulatory intervention.

The action came weeks after the FCCPC sealed Paradise Estate in Life Camp Extension, Abuja, in April 2026 over alleged violations of consumer rights.

The Commission said the enforcement followed multiple complaints from subscribers who allegedly paid in full for housing units that were never delivered. According to the FCCPC, the developer’s continued failure to respond to regulatory directives and address consumer grievances triggered the sealing of the estate.