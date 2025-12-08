Seamfix has entered a new partnership with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), operated by Afreximbank, to power a compliance and governance platform that supports real-time cross-border payments across Africa.

The collaboration introduces PGATE, a programmable identity governance and transaction engine built by Seamfix.

The platform links identity, payment behavior and regulatory checks in a single workflow, giving central banks, commercial banks and other financial institutions a unified view of cross-border transactions and helps them enforce thresholds and spot suspicious activity without slowing payment flow.

PAPSS will champion the platform across its network, which includes central banks and financial institutions already sending and receiving payments in local currencies. Seamfix will build, operate and maintain PGATE under a vendor-financed model.

The move supports PAPSS’s push to grow participation and expand services tied to its settlement infrastructure. It also responds to feedback from institutions that want stronger visibility on identity-linked payment behavior as transaction volumes rise across the continent.

“Payments move fast across Africa, but trust must move with them,” said Chimezie Emewulu, Group CEO of Seamfix. “This partnership helps banks and regulators see what they need to see, at the moment they need to see it, without getting in the way of the transaction.”

PGATE draws on Seamfix’s Fixiam identity engine to link customer identities across institutions and detect fragmentation of transactions. It offers pre-transaction screening, quota governance, consent management and audit trails that regulators can review after settlements occur.

The partnership reflects broader efforts to simplify payments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), making it easier for businesses and individuals to send money across borders without complex currency conversions or delays.

Seamfix and PAPSS will begin joint stakeholder sessions ahead of a planned proof-of-concept with selected central banks and commercial banks.

About PAPSS

PAPSS is a continental payment and settlement system created to enable real-time cross-border payments in local African currencies. It is backed by Afreximbank and the African Union.

About Seamfix

Seamfix is a technology company that helps businesses and their customers globally to seamlessly create, verify and access trusted digital identities and services. They build digital identity and compliance infrastructure used by banks, telecoms and governments. Its products support identity verification, regulatory compliance and secure digital onboarding at scale.

The company was co-founded by Chimezie Emewulu, the Group’s CEO, who was raised in Nsukka and got a degree in Engineering in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Chimezie Emewulu started Seamfix with his co-founder Chibuzor Onwurah due to a shared belief that technology could be used to solve problems and create more equal access to opportunities. They were motivated by personal experiences of unfairness and saw that technology could dismantle barriers related to identity and services, ensuring everyone has the chance to be included. The company was founded on the principles that “identity is a right, not a privilege,” everyone deserves equal access to opportunities, and problems can be “seamlessly fixed with technology”.

For more information, visit www.seamfix.com