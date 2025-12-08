In this episode of Drinks & Mics, Host Ugodre is joined by co-hosts Tunji Andrews and Arnold Dublin-Green, along with two industry experts, Cheta Nwanze, Founder and Partner at SBM Intelligence, and Samson Esemuede, CIO at Zrosk to examine Nigeria’s shifting geopolitical landscape and the economic consequences unfolding around it.

The conversation opens with the team examining the state of insecurity in Nigeria. They explain that the country is now positioned within a dangerous global environment described as the Thucydides Trap, where China’s rising influence increasingly challenges America’s long-standing dominance. This shift, they note, is disrupting the global stability that has existed for nearly 80 years.

They further highlight that Nigeria’s location in the Sahel puts the country at risk of becoming a battleground where Western powers attempt to push back against China’s growing influence.

From there, Tunji breaks down the stock market events of November, highlighting how uncertainty surrounding the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) triggered a wave of confusion, resulting in margin calls and widespread forced sales.

The discussion then shifts to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary strategy. On this, Samson likens the CBN’s current approach to that of a skilled surgeon stabilizing a critically ill patient, emphasizing that CBN must continue focusing on removing distortions, restoring order, and keeping inflation under control.

He closes the conversation on a hopeful note, predicting that credit growth will surprise everyone next year as the CBN’s directive for banks to raise high quality capital strengthens their balance sheets and motivates them to expand lending.

